$ 5.42 bn growth in Electronic Warfare Market from Aerospace & Defense Industry | +17,000 Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic warfare market size is expected to increase by $ 5.42 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 5.27% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic warfare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare. In addition, the growing prominence of CREW systems and the surging importance of intelligence gathering will further accelerate the market's growth in the forthcoming years. However, prevailing technical and operational issues and issues related to the classification of emitters might hinder the market's growth during the next few years.
The ElectronicWarfare Market is segmented by Application (Protection, Support, and Attack) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electronic warfare market covers the following areas:
Electronic Warfare Market Sizing
Electronic Warfare Market Forecast
Electronic Warfare Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
BAE Systems Plc
Cobham Plc
Elbit Systems Ltd.
General Dynamics Corp.
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Saab AB
Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Attack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
