$ 5.42 bn growth in Electronic Warfare Market from Aerospace & Defense Industry | +17,000 Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic warfare market size is expected to increase by $ 5.42 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 5.27% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic warfare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Warfare Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Warfare Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Aerospace & Defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report!

The market is driven by the increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare. In addition, the growing prominence of CREW systems and the surging importance of intelligence gathering will further accelerate the market's growth in the forthcoming years. However, prevailing technical and operational issues and issues related to the classification of emitters might hinder the market's growth during the next few years.

The ElectronicWarfare Market is segmented by Application (Protection, Support, and Attack) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electronic warfare market covers the following areas:

Electronic Warfare Market Sizing
Electronic Warfare Market Forecast
Electronic Warfare Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Companies Mentioned

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Cobham Plc

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Saab AB

  • Thales Group

Related Reports:

Commercial AircraftAngle of Attack Sensors Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application, Weapon Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Attack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Cobham Plc

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Saab AB

  • Thales Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-5-42-bn-growth-in-electronic-warfare-market-from-aerospace--defense-industry--17-000-technavio-reports-covering-800-technologies-301367173.html

SOURCE Technavio

