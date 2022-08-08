At 5.50% CAGR, Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Size Worth US$ 1,819.25 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Cardiac Markers Test and Analyzers), By End User (Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others), and By Region- Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market size & share was approximately USD 1,319.4 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.50% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,819.25 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Cardiac POC Testing Devices market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cardiac POC Testing Devices market.

Report Overview:

POC (point of care) devices are mostly used for medical diagnostic tests. These tests are performed at a convenient time and location for patient care. Cardiac POC testing is a diagnostic procedure for the heart that is performed at the patient's point of care or very close by. In addition, POC testing is a blood diagnostic procedure used to find cholesterol and blood clotting issues. Cardiac POCT considerably reduces the time needed to retrieve reports and data.

These cardiac POC devices help patients save significant time by shipping medical samples to labs and waiting for long periods for findings. Owing to the rise in demand for Cardiac POC Testing Devices, the global Cardiac POC Testing Devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing cardiovascular disorders are likely to pave the way for global market growth

Rising government spending on the construction of healthcare infrastructure to enable advanced healthcare facilities is a crucial factor accelerating market growth. Other important factors driving the cardiac point of care testing market include growing numbers of cardiac patients, changing lifestyle patterns, an increase in infectious diseases, and rapid economic growth in emerging economies. In addition, the cardiac point-of-care testing kits market will see new growth potential during the anticipated period due to the rising technology developments and modernization in the healthcare industry.

Restraints

High costs of POC devices may hamper the global market growth

However, strict government regulations concerning product approval, rising costs for point-of-care testing equipment, product recalls, and industry resistance to changing the status quo are the main factors, among others, that will restrain market growth and pose additional challenges to the development of the cardiac point-of-care testing kits market over the course of the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,319.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,819.25 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Nexus -Dx, Lifesign LLC BG Medicine Inc., Siemens Healthneers, Medtronic Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cardiac POC Testing Devices industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cardiac POC Testing Devices Industry?

What segments does the Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the production and distribution of cardiac POC testing equipment was significantly impeded. In addition, the decline in testing for cardiovascular disease that came about as a direct result of the activities undertaken in relation to COVID-19 had a detrimental impact, notably in the year 2020, on the market for POC testing equipment for cardiac conditions. As a result of the allocation of healthcare resources to COVID-19 patients, there is a delay in the diagnosis of cardiovascular illnesses, which has a negative impact on the market. In addition, the market for cardiac POC testing devices has been hampered because of lockdowns that have been enforced by the government, disruptions in the supply chain, and trade bans.

Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Cardiac POC Testing DevicesMarket is segregated based on product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into Cardiac Markers Test and Analyzers. Among these, the Analyzerssegment dominated the market in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is divided into Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others. Over the forecast period, the Hospitals segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market in 2021. The highly developed healthcare infrastructure, incredibly favorable reimbursement standards, and the existence of a number of key industry players all contribute to the rapid rise of the North American regional market. However, over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a significant rate in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region is also steadily growing due to increased awareness of cardiac diagnosis and treatment and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, expansion in government investments in the construction of healthcare infrastructure and the launch of novel products by leading market participants are also driving the market growth.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global cardiac POC testing devices Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global cardiac POC testing devices market include

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Nexus -Dx

Lifesign LLC BG Medicine Inc.

Siemens Healthneers

Medtronic Inc.

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2021, Roche disclosed five new intended uses for two essential cardiac biomarkers based on Elecsys technology: high sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP). These clinical biomarkers aid in the diagnosis of heart attacks and the effective management of heart failure.

In May 2019, Medtronic, a market leader in the global cardiac POC testing equipment market, announced the launch of the TelescopeTM Guide Extension Catheter. This newly created catheter will be used to provide more access and support to the distal lesions. In addition, these extension catheters will aid in delivering coronary balloons, stents, and other types of interventional devices during the angioplasty process, restoring blood flow through the peripheral and coronary arteries.

Browse the full “Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Cardiac Markers Test and Analyzers), By End User (Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others), and By Region- Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cardiac-poc-testing-devices-market



The global Cardiac POC Testing Devices market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Cardiac Markers Test

Analyzers

By End User

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cardiac POC Testing Devices market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.50% between 2022 and 2028.

The Cardiac POC Testing Devices market size was worth around US$ 1,319.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1,819.25 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product type, the analyzer segment will dominate the market in 2021.

In the year 2021, the Hospitals section is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the course of the forecast period, based on application segment

North America will dominate the Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices market in 2021.

