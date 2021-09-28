5.57 Mn units growth in Gasoline Particulate Filter Market For Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market is set to grow by 5.57 million units during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market to register a CAGR of over 16%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market For Passenger Cars Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 14.24% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 2021 to 2025 CAGR: 16.48% No. of Pages: 120 Incremental growth: 5.57 Million units Segments covered: Engine size; Geography By Engine size · Mid-size · Full-size · Compact-size By Region · Europe · North America · APAC · South America · MEA

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are some of the major market participants. Factors such as government regulations on vehicular particulate emission levels and particulate matter emission and carbon build-up in GDI engines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market is segmented as below:

Engine Size

Geography

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market in the auto parts and equipment industry include Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Tenneco Inc., and Umicore. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market size

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market trends

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market analysis

The increasing adoption of gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines in cars is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the growing adoption of alternatives to GPF will challenge the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Engine size

Market segments

Comparison by Engine size

Mid-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Full-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Compact-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Engine size

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Corning Inc.

Faurecia SE

Johnson Matthey Plc

NGK Insulators Ltd.

NV Bekaert SA

Tenneco Inc.

Umicore

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

