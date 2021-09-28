5.57 Mn units growth in Gasoline Particulate Filter Market For Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market is set to grow by 5.57 million units during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market to register a CAGR of over 16%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Download Free Sample Report for Actionable insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market For Passenger Cars Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
14.24%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
2021 to 2025 CAGR:
16.48%
No. of Pages:
120
Incremental growth:
5.57 Million units
Segments covered:
Engine size; Geography
By Engine size
· Mid-size
· Full-size
· Compact-size
By Region
· Europe
· North America
· APAC
· South America
· MEA
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are some of the major market participants. Factors such as government regulations on vehicular particulate emission levels and particulate matter emission and carbon build-up in GDI engines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market is segmented as below:
Engine Size
Geography
Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights Right Here!
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market in the auto parts and equipment industry include Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Tenneco Inc., and Umicore. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market size
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market trends
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market analysis
The increasing adoption of gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines in cars is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the growing adoption of alternatives to GPF will challenge the growth of the market.
Gain instant access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports covering over 800 technologies for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market - Global automotive cabin air filter market is segmented by end-user (aftermarket and OEM), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Filters Market - Global automotive filters market is segmented by type (air filters, oil filters, and fuel filters) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Engine size
Market segments
Comparison by Engine size
Mid-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Full-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Compact-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Engine size
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Corning Inc.
Faurecia SE
Johnson Matthey Plc
NGK Insulators Ltd.
NV Bekaert SA
Tenneco Inc.
Umicore
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-57-mn-units-growth-in-gasoline-particulate-filter-market-for-passenger-cars-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301386012.html
SOURCE Technavio