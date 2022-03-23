U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,494.18
    -17.43 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,553.44
    -254.02 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,100.94
    -7.88 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.48
    -11.86 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.09
    +5.82 (+5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3640
    -0.0090 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3208
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0610
    +0.2450 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,484.35
    -171.23 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.75
    +12.14 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.08
    -9.64 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

At 5.6% CAGR, Global Demand of Titanium Dioxide Market Size & Share Value to Surpass US$ 27.2 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Titanium Dioxide Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 18.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to generate revenue around USD 27.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2028. The increasing need for lightweight automobiles, together with support from rising technological breakthroughs and innovations in the automotive sector, is the primary market factor driving this market's growth.

London, UK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “[195+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the global titanium dioxide market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the projection period between 2022 and 2028. The valuation for the titanium dioxide market was USD 18.8 billion in 2021 and it is expected to cross USD 27.2 billion, by 2028. The report explores various factors and their implications on the titanium dioxide market’s growth.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Titanium Dioxide Market size & share was worth at around USD 18.8 billion in 2021 and by 2028, it is predicted to reach USD 27.2 billion, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.” The report explores various factors and their implications on the titanium dioxide market’s growth.

What is Titanium Dioxide? How big is the Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • Market Coverage:

Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a white powdered chemical substance that is used to create dazzling white pigmentation. This mineral is used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products, including paints & coatings, paper, plastics, textiles, cosmetics, food colorants, and others. It is also used as a pigment in paints and coatings used in the construction and automotive industries, where it is employed as roofing and floor coverings, as well as for styling and coating automobile goods and printing inks. Rising construction activity in emerging regions as a result of population increases can be linked to the high demand for titanium dioxide for paints and coatings applications.

Furthermore, the increasing use of rubber and plastic in a variety of consumer products is fueling growth. The current spread of the COVID-19 is also a contributing factor to the high growth of health equipment, such as insulin pens, respiratory devices, gloves, IV bags, and miniature implants, in which the mineral can be used for coloration of the aforementioned plastic-based products, thereby driving this market forward.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Titanium Dioxide Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/titanium-dioxide-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 195+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

What are the Factors Driving Demand for Titanium Dioxide?

  • Raising need for lightweight automobiles in the construction and automotive industries to aid market growth

Over the forecast period, the rising global paints and coatings sector is expected to increase titanium dioxide market demand. In the industry, the product is widely used to make architectural paints, coatings, wallpaper, plastic paints, radiator paints, and so on. Rising automobile production and construction spending will be important growth drivers for the paints and coatings industry, boosting titanium dioxide demand in the coming years. Another significant growth enabler is the growing trend of self-cleaning technology in numerous end-use sectors around the world. Self-cleaning cloth, antibacterial coverings for hospital infections, self-cleaning pavement, self-cleaning paints, polycarbonate substrate, and more applications are possible for this product.

However, the primary limitation to the titanium dioxide market is its variable prices, which are expected to impede industry expansion over the anticipated time period. Historically, the product's price has fluctuated significantly due to major changes in supply and demand. Such patterns have resulted in TiO2 price volatility, which will have an impact on the titanium dioxide market's development in the next few years.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @
https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/titanium-dioxide-market

Competitive Landscape:
Some of the main competitors dominating the global titanium dioxide market are;

  • Tronox Limited

  • Cristal Global

  • Tayca Corporation

  • Lomon Billions Group

  • The Chemours Company

  • Kronos Worldwide Inc.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Evonik Industries AG

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to our primary respondents' study, the Titanium Dioxide market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of roughly 5.6%.

  • Primary research revealed that the Titanium Dioxide market was worth approximately $ 18.8 Billion in 2021 and to expand around $ 27.2 Billion by 2028.

  • With a profit share of more than 75.0% in 2020, the rutile category will lead the market. During the forecasted period, this trend is expected to continue.

  • Because of the fast growth of the construction and automotive industries, titanium dioxide is widely used in paint and coating applications.

  • Because of increased consumer goods demand, the chloride category is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted timeframe.

  • On the basis of region, North America is expected to grow rapidly in the global titanium dioxide market due to rapid technological advancement and rising disposable income.

Titanium Dioxide Industry - Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 18.8 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 27.2 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

5.6% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Tronox Limited, Cristal Global, Tayca Corporation, Lomon Billions Group, The Chemours Company, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG., among others

Key Segment

By Type, Method, End-Use, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/titanium-dioxide-market

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Segmentation:

The global titanium dioxide market is segregated on the basis of type, method, end-use, and region.

By type, the market is divided into anatase and rutile. In 2020, the rutile category led the market with a profit share of more than 75%. This tendency is set to continue during the forecasting period. By method, the market is segmented into chloride and sulfate. The sulfate segment leads the market because of the simpler and more cost-effective way of manufacturing titanium oxide.

By end-use, the market is classified into textiles, printing inks, pulp & paper, food additives, plastics & rubber, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and others. Due to the sheer growth in demand for automobiles and growing building activity, the paints & coatings segment dominates the market.

Regional Landscape:

  • North America is predicted to have a significant growth in the global titanium dioxide market

Because of rising consumer demand for sunscreens with increased UV protection, expansion in the automotive industry, and the presence of important market players in the area, North America is likely to account for the biggest revenue share in the global titanium dioxide market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a high pace over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, considerable growth in the automotive sector, and growing preference for paints & coatings in the region's countries.

Increasing investments in modernized, state-of-the-art commercial & residential buildings, increasing development in end-use industries such as plastics, cosmetics, and paints & coatings to meet growing demand, and increasing access to raw materials at cost-effective rates are some of the other factors contributing to the APAC market's revenue growth.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/titanium-dioxide-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Recent Developments:

  • January 2022: LB Group has reported a 1 billion RMB investment in the building of a 200 ktpa titanium dioxide pigment completion plant at its Xiangyang site. Two titanium dioxide pigment completion lines, each capable of processing 100 ktpa of titanium dioxide pigment essential element, will be built.

  • July 2021: Venator Materials PLC announced price increases for its titanium dioxide pigments being used in plastics, coatings, paper, and inks around the world. The increase in price for EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America is USD 200/tons, compared to USD 0.08/lb in North America.

The global titanium dioxide market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Anatase

  • Rutile

By Method

  • Chloride

  • Sulfate

By End-Use

  • Textiles

  • Printing Inks

  • Pulp & paper

  • Food Additives

  • Plastics & Rubber

  • Paints & coatings

  • Cosmetics

  • Others

Browse the full “Titanium Dioxide Market By Type (Anatase and Rutile), By Method (Chloride and Sulfate), By End-Use (Textiles, Printing Inks, Pulp & Paper, Food Additives, Plastics & Rubber, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/titanium-dioxide-market

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What is the size of the Titanium Dioxide market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Titanium Dioxide Market forward?

  • What are the Titanium Dioxide Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Titanium Dioxide Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

Browse More Related Report:

Thermal Interface Materials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/thermal-interface-materials-market

Nanomaterials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nanomaterials-market-by-type-aluminum-oxide-nanoparticles-silicon-1321

Carbon Nanomaterials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/carbon-nanomaterials-market-by-type-carbon-nanotubes-carbon-746

Building Materials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/building-materials-market-by-product-construction-aggregates-concrete-714

Fire Protection Materials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fire-protection-materials-market-by-type-coatings-mortar-727

Automotive Composite Materials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-composite-materials-market-by-manufacturing-process-lay-633

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Fed tightening: ‘We’re going to see a pretty hard landing,’ strategist says

    Academy Securities Head of Macro Strategy Peter Tchir joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed tightening, global production, the EU supply shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and national security trades.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Homebuyers ‘should move faster’ amid sky high inflation: Barbara Corcoran

    The Corcoran Group founder, Barbara Corcoran, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share her outlook for real estate in 2022.

  • Is it a Smart Move to Keep Your Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Ariel Focus Fund gained +4.95% in the fourth quarter trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index which increased +7.77% and the S&P 500 Index which gained +11.03%. For the full year 2021, […]

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Oil price jumps as Russia warns on pipeline squeeze

    The price of oil has jumped higher after Russia warned that supplies from one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines would be cut.

  • This chart reveals how much cryptocurrency interest has plunged

    Has cryptocurrency interest peaked?

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.