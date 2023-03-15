U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.96
    -67.33 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,517.08
    -638.32 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,303.05
    -125.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.86
    -43.03 (-2.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.87
    -4.46 (-6.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    +20.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0197 (-1.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4100
    -0.2280 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0129 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6950
    -1.5400 (-1.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,257.29
    -1,830.54 (-7.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.66
    -15.58 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,390.86
    -246.25 (-3.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

With 5.61% CAGR, Active Wound Care Market Size to Hit USD 14.2 Billion by 2030: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

·12 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global active wound care market size was worth around USD 9.35 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.61% between 2023 and 2030.

FnF Research Logo
FnF Research Logo

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/active-wound-care-market

Active Wound Care Market: Overview

The global industry deals with products, services, and processes involved in the treatment of chronic and acute wounds. The stakeholders in the industry are responsible for promoting the healing of wounds that have long persisted in the patients causing life-quality degradation.

To achieve the goal, the responsible personnel make use of multiple products including wound care devices, wound dressings, and other topical agents that can accelerate the healing process, prevent further infection or reduce inflammation and associated pain. The products available in the segment are generally used by professionals working in institutes like clinics, hospitals, or any unit that provides medical care to patients. It also includes home care settings which is a rising segment in the industry.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/active-wound-care-market

Key Insights:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global active wound care market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.61% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

  • In terms of revenue, the global active wound care market size was valued at around USD 9.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.2 billion, by 2030.

  • The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases to promote growth

  • Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

  • Based on application segmentation, chronic wounds was the leading application in 2022

  • On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Active Wound Care Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Speciality Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare Setting, and Other Treatment Centers), By Product (Skin-Substitute, Biomaterials, and Growth Factors), By Application (Active Wounds and Chronic Wounds), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data, and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Active Wound Care Market: Growth Drivers

  • Rising prevalence of chronic diseases to promote growth.

The global active wound care market is projected to grow owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world. These are medical conditions that have a slow progression rate but persist for a longer duration, sometimes the entire lifetime of the patient. There are several factors that can cause the onset of a chronic condition including genetic influence, other medical conditions, and environmental factors. Some examples of the most common chronic conditions are hypertension, diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), cancer, arthritis, and chronic kidney disease. They are known to have a severe negative impact on the patient's quality of life and require continuous medical care or management. These conditions are responsible for taking up most of the resources available in the healthcare sector and hence there are ongoing efforts directed toward early detection or prevention of the diseases. Across the world, every year, millions of people get diagnosed with some form of a chronic condition and the numbers have been rising annually. These factors could promote global market growth.

Global Active Wound Care Market: Restraints

  • High cost to restrict market expansion.

Although not all types of wound care are expensive, the advanced version can be costly. When taking into consideration the lifelong medical care required by patients with chronic conditions, the total expense can cross more than thousands of dollars. In under-developed economies or nations that are suffering from natural disasters, social or political unrest, or any financial concern, the healthcare sector may be overburdened while the population struggles to afford basic healthcare. For instance, as per the American Diabetes Association, a person suffering from diabetes spends close to USD 16,752 annually on medical care.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/active-wound-care-market

Global Active Wound Care Market: Opportunities

  • Technological advancements to support further growth.

Since the global industry demand has risen significantly over the years and it could grow to higher numbers in the coming years, it is registering a surge in investments directed toward technological advancements. This in turn is anticipated to create further growth opportunities as the medical community becomes equipped with handling rare cases that seemed impossible a few years ago. This involves development in wound dressing, therapies, devices, or any other process. The improvements can aid in faster healing along with the reduced risk of complications.

Global Active Wound Care Market: Challenges

  • The intense competition to challenge market growth.

The global industry is extremely intense in terms of competition since it is full of players offering similar products and services and consistently trying to improve their offerings. Pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are continuously investing in research & development with players trying to stay ahead in the game. This could act as a challenge for new entrants who are trying to make a mark as they face tough competition for the giants.

Global Active Wound Care Market: Segmentation

The global active wound care market is segmented based on end-user, product, application, and region

Based on end-user, the global market is divided into specialty clinics, hospitals, home care settings, and other treatment centers

  • In 2022, the largest contributing segment comprised hospitals since they are the most trusted units in terms of medical care

  • They are well-equipped to treat complex wounds and manage patient care

  • Furthermore, with years of service, hospitals have gained patient trust due to the availability of skilled personnel, necessary infrastructure, and other resources that helps them provide the necessary medical care without putting the patient under a lot of stress

  • The large funds allow them to buy wound care products in bulk and improve their services

  • In 2019, the US registered more than 36 million patients visiting hospitals

Based on product, the global market is divided into skin-substitute, biomaterials, and growth products.

Based on application, the global market segments are active wounds and chronic wounds

  • Although the market for both segments is high, chronic wounds are treated more frequently

  • Since these types of wounds take a long time to heal and there are several factors that can cause the condition to trigger, most of the patients suffering from chronic conditions require constant medical care

  • Chronic wounds can lead to further infections that may turn serious and become life-threatening and hence require intense care

  • Patients with diabetic foot ulcers have a 5-year mortality rate of 40% as per Jupiter et al.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/active-wound-care-market

List of Key Players in Active Wound Care Market:

  • Organogenesis Inc

  • Human BioSciences

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Wright Medical Group N.V

  • Integra Life Sciences

  • Cytori Therapeutics Inc

  • Tissue Regenix

  • MiMedx

  • Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

  • Solsys Medical

  • Acell Inc

  • 3M

  • Derma Sciences Inc.

  • ConvaTec Inc.

  • Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for ACTIVE WOUND CARE Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the ACTIVE WOUND CARE Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the ACTIVE WOUND CARE Market Industry?

  • What segments does the ACTIVE WOUND CARE Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the ACTIVE WOUND CARE Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 9.35 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 14.2 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 5.61% 2023-2030

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 – 2022

Forecast Years

2023 – 2030

Segments Covered

By End-User, Product, Application, and Region

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Organogenesis Inc, Human BioSciences, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V, Integra Life Sciences, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Tissue Regenix, MiMedx, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Solsys Medical, Acell Inc, 3M, Derma Sciences Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and others.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.  

https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/active-wound-care-market

 

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/active-wound-care-market

Recent Developments

·  In September 2021, Human Biosciences, a US-based service provider in the wound healing industry, announced that it will launch 2 wound care-related products in the Indian market. The products are named Skill Temp and Medfill and will be introduced in the regional market using exclusive distribution and marketing technique

·  In November 2022, scholars from the Indiana University School of Medicine were conducting research on inventing a new method of treating diabetes-related wounds. The research aims to activate a hidden healing protein that is found in fetuses. However, with age, the protein becomes inactive and is completely absent in people with diabetes

·  In October 2022, Healthium Medtech, an India-based service provider in the healthcare sector, announced the launch of a new portfolio in the wound dressing segment. Theruptor Novo will be used to manage chronic wounds like leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers

Regional Dominance:

·  North America to register the highest growth.

The global active wound care market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that almost 11.3% of the US population lives with diabetes. Factors like poor lifestyle choices, inappropriate eating habits, high-stress levels, and the growing elderly population are resulting in more people dealing with chronic conditions.

Furthermore, the advanced healthcare infrastructure allows the population to have higher access to medical care. The presence of excellent medical reimbursement policies, insurance plans, and other financial aids is responsible for encouraging additional people to undertake medical care programs when required. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as an important regional market delivering high CAGR due to the growing population and increasing investments in the healthcare sector.

Global ACTIVE WOUND CARE Market is segmented as follows:

Active Wound Care Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare Setting

  • Other Treatment Centers

Active Wound Care Market: By Product Outlook (2023-2030)

  • Skin-Substitute

  • Biomaterials

  • Growth Factors

Active Wound Care Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

  • Active Wounds

  • Chronic Wounds

Active Wound Care Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Active Wound Care Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-active-wound-care-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

  • MRI Contrast Media Agents Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global MRI contrast media agents market size was worth around USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030.

  • Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global blood clot retrieval devices market size was worth around USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5.0 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15.2% between 2023 and 2030.

  • Respiratory Diagnostics Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global respiratory diagnostics market size was worth around USD 8.21 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 13.81 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.12% between 2022 and 2030.

  • Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global microbial fermentation technology market size was worth around USD 28.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 52.15 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.81% between 2022 and 2030.

  • Weight Loss and Weight Management Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global weight loss and weight management market size was worth around USD 224.27 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 405.4 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.84% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors
Tel: +1 347 690-0211
USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com
Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-5-61-cagr-active-wound-care-market-size-to-hit-usd-14-2-billion-by-2030-comprehensive-research-report-by-facts--factors-301773041.html

SOURCE FnF Research

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe's Charts Look Vulnerable Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $257 area. In this weekly Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see that the software is projecting a price target in the $237 area.

  • U.S. oil benchmark drops to 14-month low as recession fears mount

    Oil futures extend losses, with the U.S. benchmark touching its lowest intraday level since December 2021.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Oil falls 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged 5% to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "We definitely have seen the oil market separate themselves from oil inventories and we’re more focused on a larger meltdown of the global economy," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

    The drugmaker would pay $229 a share in cash for the biotech company and its pioneering cancer treatments.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Here's Why Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare

    When he was running for president, Joe Biden was very clear that he was not Bernie Sanders - he wasn't a socialist, and he didn't believe the American economy and political system did not need to be completely torn down. … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • First Drugs Facing Medicare Price Penalty Named by U.S.

    Health officials released the first list of drugs paid for by Medicare whose prices went up more than the rate of inflation and will have to be rebated under a new federal law.

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • Data For Pfizer's COVID-19 Drug Shows No Possible Association With Infection Rebound

    The FDA dropped in briefing document as the agency's external advisors meet on Thursday (March 16) to discuss complete approval for Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Covid-19 treatment drug Paxlovid. Data from the drug's trials support its use in adults at high risk of progressing to severe disease. Paxlovid has shown a reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 86% in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients in Pfizer's study, which did not include vaccinated participants. The agency document also me

  • With prices soaring, Dollar Tree ditches eggs until later this year

    Dollar Tree Inc has stopped selling eggs in its Dollar Tree stores, a spokesperson for the U.S. retailer confirmed late Tuesday, as the staple food has skyrocketed in price by as much as 60% during the fall. The chain, which is increasingly a go-to grocery destination for cash strapped shoppers, has roughly 8,000 Dollar Tree stores across the United States and Canada. Its spokesperson said it does not anticipate being able to bring eggs back into its stores for sale until later this fall.

  • Novo Nordisk to Slash Insulin Prices by Up to 75%

    It is the latest move by a drugmaker to make steep reductions in list prices amid pressure to curb diabetes-treatment costs.

  • Mongolia looks to copper to transform stagnant economy

    Mongolia plans to channel revenue from rising copper exports into an economic development fund as part of changes to reap more benefit from its mineral riches and root out corruption, the North Asian nation’s prime minister said in an interview Tuesday following the opening of a major expansion of its biggest mine. Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene attended a ceremony 1,300 meters (4,300 feet) below ground to mark the start of underground production Monday at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in the Gobi Desert in southern Mongolia. The government owns the rest.

  • SVB Fallout Spreads Through Energy Markets

    Both WTI and Brent crude benchmarks fell on the new of the SVB bank collapse, but Asian oil markets proved to be remarkably resilient at the beginning of the week

  • China Removes All Remaining Curbs on Australian Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow all domestic companies to import Australian coal, signaling an end to trade restrictions imposed in late 2020.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutPorts and customs offic

  • OPEC Sees Weaker Western Oil Demand Countering Growing Chinese Appetite

    The cartel left its forecasts for global oil-demand growth this year steady as growing optimism about China’s demand for crude oil was countered by concerns about the economic picture in the U.S. and Europe.

  • Philippine Miners Not Keen on Indonesia Nickel Alliance Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A plan by top nickel miner Indonesia to create an OPEC-like group to coordinate supply would not benefit the Philippines, the No. 2 producer, according to an industry group.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It

  • Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins

    Novo Nordisk said Tuesday that it will slash some of its U.S. insulin prices up to 75% starting next year. The announcement comes less than two weeks after rival Eli Lilly said it will drop some of its prices by 70% or more later this year. The American Diabetes Association says more than 8 million Americans use insulin, which the body needs to convert food into energy.

  • Samsung Electronics to invest $230 billion through 2042 in South Korea chipmaking base

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics expects to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to develop what the country's government called the world's largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to boost the national chip industry. Samsung's around 300 trillion won project is part of a 550 trillion won private-sector investment plan unveiled by the government on Wednesday. The plans come as other countries introduce steps to bolster domestic chip industries, including the United States which last month released details of its CHIPS Act, offering billions of dollars in subsidies for chipmakers that invest in the country.