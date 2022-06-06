U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

At 5.7% CAGR, Forensic Technology Market Size To Reach US$ 3102.4 Mn by 2028 | Forensic Technology Industry Share Trends, 2022-2029 | Growth Rate, Key Players, Recent Developments, Market Dynamics, Drivers, Challenges, Restraints, & Revenue

·10 min read
Pune, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Forensic Technology Market” Research Report 2022-2029 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Forensic Technology industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Forensic Technology market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Forensic Technology market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Forensic Technology manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Scope of the Forensic Technology Market Report:

Forensic technology is a complete and important part of criminal justice procedures. It is an essential part of forensic science to investigate, analyze, compare, and research physical evidence of crimes. It emerged in the United States in the middle of the 20th century. Forensic scientists and laboratory researchers used advanced DNA detection technology to solve cases.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Forensic Technology Market

This report focuses on global and United States Forensic Technology market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Forensic Technology market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2224.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3102.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) accounting for % of the Forensic Technology global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Pharmacogenetics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Forensic Technology key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 55%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Judicial/Law Enforcement, followed by Biodefense & Biosurveillance, Pharmacogenetics, etc.

The Major Players in the Forensic Technology Market include: The research covers the current Forensic Technology market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Qiagen

  • Promega Corporation

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Neogen Corporation

  • NMS Labs

  • Sorenson Forensics

  • Forensic Fluids Laboratories

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

  • Capillary Electrophoresis

  • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

  • Rapid DNA Analysis

  • Automated Liquid Handling Technology

  • Microarrays

  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Pharmacogenetics

  • Biodefense & Biosurveillance

  • Judicial and Law Enforcement

  • Others

The Forensic Technology Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Forensic Technology business, the date to enter into the Forensic Technology market, Forensic Technology product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Forensic Technology?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Forensic Technology Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Forensic Technology market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Forensic Technology Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Forensic Technology market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2021

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forensic Technology Market Forecast Period: 2022-2029

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Forensic Technology market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Forensic Technology Product Introduction
1.2 Global Forensic Technology Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Forensic Technology Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Forensic Technology Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Forensic Technology Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Forensic Technology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Forensic Technology in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Forensic Technology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Forensic Technology Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Forensic Technology Industry Trends
1.5.2 Forensic Technology Market Drivers
1.5.3 Forensic Technology Market Challenges
1.5.4 Forensic Technology Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type
2.1 Forensic Technology Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Forensic Technology Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Forensic Technology Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Forensic Technology Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Forensic Technology Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application
3.1 Forensic Technology Market Segment by Application
3.2 Global Forensic Technology Market Size by Application
3.3 United States Forensic Technology Market Size by Application

4 Global Forensic Technology Competitor Landscape by Company
4.1 Global Forensic Technology Market Size by Company
4.1.1 Top Global Forensic Technology Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)
4.1.2 Global Forensic Technology Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.3 Global Forensic Technology Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.4 Global Forensic Technology Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Forensic Technology Concentration Ratio (CR)
4.2.1 Forensic Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Forensic Technology in 2021
4.2.3 Global Forensic Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.3 Global Forensic Technology Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
4.3.1 Global Forensic Technology Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region
4.3.2 Manufacturers Forensic Technology Product Type
4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Forensic Technology Market
4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4.5 United States Forensic Technology Market Size by Company

5 Global Forensic Technology Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Forensic Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Forensic Technology Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Forensic Technology Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Forensic Technology Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
5.3 Global Forensic Technology Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)
5.3.1 Global Forensic Technology Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022
5.3.2 Global Forensic Technology Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.1.1 North America Forensic Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.1.2 North America Forensic Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Forensic Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Forensic Technology Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.2.3 China
6.2.4 Japan
6.2.5 South Korea
6.2.6 India
6.2.7 Australia
6.2.8 China Taiwan
6.2.9 Indonesia
6.2.10 Thailand
6.2.11 Malaysia
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Forensic Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.3.2 Europe Forensic Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 U.K.
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Latin America Forensic Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.4.2 Latin America Forensic Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4 Brazil
6.4.5 Argentina
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Forensic Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Forensic Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.5.3 Turkey
6.5.4 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
8.1 Forensic Technology Industry Chain Analysis
8.2 Forensic Technology Key Raw Materials
8.2.1 Key Raw Materials
8.2.2 Forensic Technology Distributors
8.3 Forensic Technology Production Mode & Process
8.4 Forensic Technology Sales and Marketing
8.4.1 Forensic Technology Sales Channels
8.4.2 Forensic Technology Distributors
8.5 Forensic Technology Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix
10.1 Research Methodology
10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
10.1.2 Data Source
10.2 Author Details
10.3 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Forensic Technology Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20992544

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email:sales@industryresearch.biz Web:https://www.industryresearch.biz


