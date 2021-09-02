U.S. markets closed

$ 5.72 Bn growth expected in Fire Sprinkler Systems Market during 2021-2025 | Global Analysis and Forecast Model | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fire Sprinkler Systems Market during 2021-2025

Technavio forecasts the fire sprinkler systems market to grow by USD 5.72 billion, at almost 14% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!

The report on the fire sprinkler systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in insurance expenditure.

The fire sprinkler systems market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the development of infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the fire sprinkler systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fire sprinkler systems market covers the following areas:

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Sizing
Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Forecast
Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AI Fire LLC

  • Cox Fire Protection Inc.

  • Fields Fire Protection Inc.

  • Minimax GmbH and Co. KG

  • NAFFCO FZCO

  • Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc.

  • The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc.

  • Victaulic Co.

Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market - Global fire detection and suppression systems market is segmented by end-user (commercial buildings, industrial sector, residential buildings, government buildings, and educational buildings), type (fire suppression systems and fire detection systems), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Fire Extinguishers Market - Global fire extinguishers market is segmented by product (portable, knapsack, and wheeled), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), extinguishing agent (dry chemical, foam, carbon dioxide, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Deluge fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wet pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pre-action fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dry pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AI Fire LLC

  • Cox Fire Protection Inc.

  • Fields Fire Protection Inc.

  • Minimax GmbH and Co. KG

  • NAFFCO FZCO

  • Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc.

  • The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc.

  • Victaulic Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fire-sprinkler-systems-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-fire-sprinkler-systemsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-5-72-bn-growth-expected-in-fire-sprinkler-systems-market-during-2021-2025--global-analysis-and-forecast-model--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301366874.html

SOURCE Technavio

