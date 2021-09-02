$ 5.72 Bn growth expected in Fire Sprinkler Systems Market during 2021-2025 | Global Analysis and Forecast Model | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Technavio forecasts the fire sprinkler systems market to grow by USD 5.72 billion, at almost 14% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The report on the fire sprinkler systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in insurance expenditure.
The fire sprinkler systems market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the development of infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the fire sprinkler systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fire sprinkler systems market covers the following areas:
Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Sizing
Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Forecast
Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Deluge fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Wet pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pre-action fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Dry pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
