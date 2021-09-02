$ 5.72 Bn growth expected in Fire Sprinkler Systems Market during 2021-2025 | Global Analysis and Forecast Model | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fire Sprinkler Systems Market during 2021-2025

Technavio forecasts the fire sprinkler systems market to grow by USD 5.72 billion, at almost 14% CAGR during 2021-2025.

The report on the fire sprinkler systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in insurance expenditure.

The fire sprinkler systems market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the development of infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the fire sprinkler systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fire sprinkler systems market covers the following areas:

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Sizing

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Forecast

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AI Fire LLC

Cox Fire Protection Inc.

Fields Fire Protection Inc.

Minimax GmbH and Co. KG

NAFFCO FZCO

Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc.

The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc.

Victaulic Co.

Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market - Global fire detection and suppression systems market is segmented by end-user (commercial buildings, industrial sector, residential buildings, government buildings, and educational buildings), type (fire suppression systems and fire detection systems), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Fire Extinguishers Market - Global fire extinguishers market is segmented by product (portable, knapsack, and wheeled), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), extinguishing agent (dry chemical, foam, carbon dioxide, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Deluge fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wet pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pre-action fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dry pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

