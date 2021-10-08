U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

5.73 mn units growth in Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle transmission market is set to grow by 5.73 million units from 2021 to 2025 and progress at a CAGR of 4.78%. The commercial vehicle transmission market analysis includes type and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read an Exclusive Sample Report to learn about market scenarios, estimates, and customer behavior

The commercial vehicle transmission market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks. This study also identifies the rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle transmission market growth during the next few years.

The commercial vehicle transmission market covers the following areas:

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Sizing
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Forecast
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aisin Corp

  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Daimler AG

  • Dana Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Grupo KUO SAB de CV

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Ricardo Plc

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The electric vehicle transmission system market has the potential to grow by USD 10.40 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

  • All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market size is expected to decrease by USD 124.37 million and record a CAGR of (4.81)% from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%

Market growth 2021-2025

5.73 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Mexico, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-73-mn-units-growth-in-commercial-vehicle-transmission-market-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301395653.html

SOURCE Technavio

