With 5.8% CAGR, Activated Alumina Market Size to Hit US$ 1129.6 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The North American region is projected to hold a significant share of activated alumina globally and have substantial growth in the market over the forecast period. The CAGR anticipated for this region in the coming years is 7%

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global activated alumina market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 1129.6 Mn in 2032 with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the activated alumina market is estimated at a value of US$ 642.8 Mn. Activated alumina’s high porosity leads to a surge in its utilization in filtration and adsorption purposes. As a result, there’s a notable rise in the demand for activated alumina over the projected period.

Activated alumina is a dry and granular chemical substance produced by de-hydroxylation. It is used to remove hydroxyl group ions from aluminum hydroxide. This usage culminates in positive market prospects for the product. Activated alumina is increasingly being adopted in multiple industry verticals such as oil and gas, water industry, chemicals and many others. It is primarily used in these industries to adsorb and recover sulfur. It is also used for filtration purposes since it actively removes fluorides from water. In addition to this, growing water treatment technologies all over the world are also adopting activated alumina. All these factors are likely to boost the market for activated alumina over the forecast period.

Moreover, the need for a dry and moisture-free manufacturing environment of a factory is also expected to contribute to the global market growth of activated alumina. With increasing manufacturing facilities all over the world, the demand for activated alumina from these factories is sure to positively influence the global activated alumina market.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1786

However, there also exist certain factors that will likely hamper the growth of the activated alumina market over the assessment period. The market prospects for application of activated alumina as filters for home is restrained by its high cost and single use. The filter needs to discarded and replaced when the concentration of adsorbed particles increases in the filter. The frequency with which the filter needs to be replaced depends on the amount of water passed through it. This replacement and the high pricing of these filter may negatively impact the market for activated alumina.

“Rising adoption of activated alumina as a filtering and adsorbent agent is expected to stimulate the market growth of activated alumina over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Surging demand from petrol refineries and steel plants to amplify market possibilities.

  • High cost and single usage may deter the market growth of activated alumina.

  • North America will exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7% over the assessment period.

  • Activate alumina market in Europe is expected to account for the highest market share.

  • Start-ups in this sector are focusing on expanding production capacities.

Competitive Landscape 

BASF SE, Bee Chems, Garg Chemical Company, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sorbead India, Porocel, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Hengye Group among others are some of the major players in the activated alumina market profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on manufacturing quality products to propel future sales prospects. These organizations are keen on acquiring major portion of the market share to gain a competitive edge.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-1786

More Insights into the Activated Alumina Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global activated alumina market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on function, appearance (powdered form, beaded form), application (adsorbent, filtering substance, medical application, catalyst support, drying agent, others (vacuum systems, etc.)), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, activated alumina market in Europe is predicted to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the high demand from the oil and gas industry due to the product’s role as an adsorbent. Favorable policies initiated by governments across Europe further supplements the growth.

In North America, the activated alumina market is predicted to present remarkable growth over the projected period. The regional market will register an estimated CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.  Expanding manufacturing sector along with growing water filtration activities push the market to grow in this region.

Key Segments in The Activated Alumina Market

By Application:

  • Adsorbent

  • Filtering Substance

  • Medical Applications

  • Catalyst Support

  • Drying Agent

  • Others (Vacuum Systems, etc.)

By Appearance:

  • Powdered form

  • Beaded form

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Request For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1786

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

TOC continued

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Benzalkonium Bromide Market - The benzalkonium bromide market is likely to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 1789.15 Million in 2032, from US$ 821.09 Million in 2022.

Chromium Salts Market - The global chromium salts market is anticipated to secure US$ 4,427.28 Million in 2022. During the timeframe of 2022-2032, the market is likely to display a CAGR of 4.9% while amassing revenue worth US$ 7,143.2 Million.

Cold Insulation Market - Global cold insulation market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 6,835.6 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to be valued at US$ 14,894.8 Million from 2022 to 2032

Cellulose Derivative Market - The overall sales of cellulose derivative products are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 9,844 Million by the end of 2032.

Monochlorobenzene Market - The global monochlorobenzene market is slated to reach US$ 1,873.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2,592.6 Million by registering a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period 2022-2032

Basalt Fibre Market - The global activated alumina market is estimated to secure a bearish CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and attain a value of US$ 642.8 Million by 2032.

Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Share - Activated carbon is a non-graphite form of carbon, made from carbonaceous materials or in general biomass substances such as coconut shell, wood and coal.

Cleaning In Place Market - The overall sales of cleaning in place products are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 16,496.1 Million by the end of 2032.

Fire Retardant Coatings Market Growth - The fire retardant coatings market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 9.17 Bn in 2032

Colloidal Alumina Market Trend - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, colloidal alumina market is set to witness stable growth, registering a CAGR of 2.2% for the period of 2021-2024.

