At €5.84, Is It Time To Put DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) On Your Watch List?

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at DEUTZ’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is DEUTZ Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! DEUTZ is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that DEUTZ’s ratio of 7.26x is below its peer average of 16.64x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. What’s more interesting is that, DEUTZ’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will DEUTZ generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for DEUTZ. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DEZ is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DEZ, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DEZ for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about DEUTZ as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for DEUTZ and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in DEUTZ, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

