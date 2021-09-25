$ 5.89 Bn growth opportunity in Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market is poised to grow by USD 5.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the advanced consumer electronics market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Stepper, CVD equipment, Silicon etching equipment, Coater Developer, and Others), End-user (Foundry, Memory, and IDM), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The advent of 3D ICS is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market covers the following areas:

Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Sizing

Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Forecast

Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding NV

C and D Semiconductor Services Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

KLA Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.

SUSS MICROTEC SE

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market - Global semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market is segmented by type (wafer-level packaging and assembly equipment and die-level packaging and assembly equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global IGBT Market - Global IGBT market is segmented by product (IGBT modules and discrete IGBTs), application (EV/HEVs, industrial, motor drives, consumer appliances, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Stepper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CVD equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Silicon etching equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Coater Developer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Foundry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

