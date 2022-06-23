At 5.9% CAGR, Physiotherapy Devices Market Size to Hit USD 26.82 Bn by 2028: Zion Market Research | Global Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global physiotherapy devices market was worth around USD 17.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 26.82 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9 percent over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Physiotherapy Devices Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Physiotherapy Devices Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.9 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Physiotherapy Devices Market was valued approximately USD 17.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 26.82 Billion by 2028.

The United States is estimated to hold the largest market share in North America and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

The market for physiotherapy devices in the country has been pushed by an increasing number of people who participate in sports and fitness regimens, as well as an increasing number of patients with orthopedic, neurological, cardiovascular, and MSD disorders.

The increasing geriatric populations, the increasing numbers of private health centers, improvements in primary healthcare facilities, and a preference for active lifestyles are all contributing to this region's rapid expansion.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Physiotherapy Devices Market By Type (Hydrotherapy, Electrotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion Units, Multi-Exercise Therapy Unit, Heat Therapy, Ultrasound, And Other Equipment Types), By Application (Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Neurological, Musculoskeletal, And Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics, And Homes) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Story continues

Physiotherapy Devices Market : Overview

Physiotherapy refers to a variety of treatments that include therapeutic exercises and physical therapies. It aims to preserve, improve, or restore physical function that has been harmed by disability, injury, or disease. To perform physiotherapy a wide range of physiotherapy devices are been used depending on their application.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/physiotherapy-devices-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

198 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Physiotherapy Devices Market : Growth Drivers

Growing prevalence of neurological and chronic diseases to fuel the market.

The rising prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the rising geriatric population, have fueled the global demand for physiotherapy devices. The International Osteoporosis Foundation predicted that by the end of 2025, 33.9 million people in Europe would have osteoporosis, up from 26.5 million in 2010. By 2050, more than half of all osteoporotic hip fractures can occur in Asia, according to the study. As a result, the need for rehabilitation services is increasing as the prevalence of orthopedic diseases rises. Improper eating habits and a hectic lifestyle, which cause pain in the neck, back, muscles, nerves, and ligaments are predicted to drive the market. Physicians have been prescribing physiotherapy to patients as a result of the added benefits, leading to a rise in the need for physiotherapy devices, thereby boosting the market growth.

Physiotherapy Devices Market : Restraints

Viable reimbursement scenarios may impede the market growth.

Modifications in the healthcare insurance policy and coverage have a significant impact on individuals' out-of-pocket spending. This may result in service variations and have an impact on the quality of treatment delivered. Patients frequently pay out of pocket due to differences in coverage within and between private & federal payers. Unless co-insurance rolls in, patients could be liable for facility fees, co-insurance, co-pay, and reaching a large deductible. Co-pays for therapy services can be as much as USD 75 per visit. These fees may limit patients' access to treatments, resulting in circumstances where they do not receive therapy or are unable to engage in everyday routines or return to work.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/physiotherapy-devices-market

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market : Opportunities

Technological advancements in devices offer numerous opportunities for the market growth.

In recent years, with the implementation of artificial intelligence in physiotherapy devices, the nature of physiotherapy devices is evolving. Gait analysis is a classic example of how AI has been applied in physiotherapy assessment. Recent advances in video analysis powered by machine learning have demonstrated that computers can automatically diagnose gait irregularities and underlying pathology in patients with osteoarthritis and Parkinson's diseases. In addition to this, soft robots or dextrous hands have been used in the physiotherapy treatment area to provide simple mobilization in patients with musculoskeletal problems. Thus, artificial intelligence is becoming an important component in physiotherapy evaluation and treatment. All such factors are likely to generate ample opportunities for the growth of the global physiotherapy devices market during the forecast period.

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market : Challenges

Growing inclination toward acupuncture therapy is a major challenge for the market growth.

Owing to multiple benefits of acupuncture, such as low cost and high patient compliance, it is been widely utilized and accepted throughout the medical profession as a legitimate alternative to physiotherapy. As part of physiotherapy management, many physiotherapists provide acupuncture as a therapeutic option. Acupuncture can be used to treat a range of ailments. It's frequently used to treat chronic & acute injuries, nerve pain, muscular & joint pain, migraines & headaches, neck & back pain, and sports injuries. Many patients prefer acupuncture to alternative physiotherapy methods because of its wide variety of advantages and inexpensive prices, which may pose challenges for market growth to some extent.

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market : Segmentation

The global physiotherapy devices market is divided based on type, application, end-user, and region.

The type segment is classified into ultrasound, heat therapy, multi-exercise therapy unit, continuous passive motion units, electrotherapy, hydrotherapy, and others. Based on application, the global market is divided into musculoskeletal, neurological, cardiovascular & pulmonary, and other applications. The end-user segment consists of homes, rehabilitation centers/clinics, and hospitals.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/physiotherapy-devices-market

List of Key Players of Physiotherapy Devices Market :

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Whitehall Manufacturing

EMS Physio Ltd.

Mectronic Medicale

Dynatronics Corporation

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

ITO Co.Ltd.

Performance Health

BTL Industries Inc.

DJO

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Physiotherapy Devices Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Physiotherapy Devices Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Physiotherapy Devices Market Industry?

What segments does the Physiotherapy Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Physiotherapy Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 17.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 26.82 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Whitehall Manufacturing, EMS Physio Ltd., Mectronic Medicale, Dynatronics Corporation, Enraf-Nonius B.V., ITO Co., Ltd., Performance Health, BTL Industries Inc., and DJO Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3397

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/physiotherapy-devices-market

Recent Developments

In January 2022, BTL Industries, among the global leading manufacturers of medical equipment for medical aesthetics, cardiology, and physical therapy announced the successful completion of its first robotic rehabilitation device transaction.

In November 2021, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, a renowned European provider of aesthetic items, diagnostic tools, innovative cardiologic goods, and physiotherapy equipment announced the acquisition of Enraf-Nonius.

Regional Dominance:

· North America to dominate the market.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to rule the global physiotherapy devices market during the forecast period. The United States is estimated to hold the largest market share in North America and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. The region's demographics suggest that the number of people looking for or receiving rehabilitation treatments will continue to rise. The market for physiotherapy devices in the country has been pushed by an increasing number of people who participate in sports and fitness regimens, as well as an increasing number of patients with orthopedic, neurological, cardiovascular, and MSD disorders. On the other hand, during the projection period, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate. The increasing geriatric populations, the increasing numbers of private health centers, improvements in primary healthcare facilities, and a preference for active lifestyles are all contributing to this region's rapid expansion.

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market is segmented as follows:

Physiotherapy Devices Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Hydrotherapy

Electrotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion Units

Multi-exercise Therapy Unit

Heat Therapy

Ultrasound

Other

Physiotherapy Devices Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

Neurological

Musculoskeletal

Other Applications

Physiotherapy Devices Market : By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

Homes

Physiotherapy Devices Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Physiotherapy Devices Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-physiotherapy-devices-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market accrued earnings worth approximately 63.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 447.3(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 24.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Viscosity Reducing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Viscosity Reducing Agents Market accrued earnings worth approximately 10.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 19.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Orthopedic Navigation Systems market accrued earnings worth approximately 2.1(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Medical Device Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog : https://zmrblog.com/ | https://www.marketbusinessinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-5-9-cagr-physiotherapy-devices-market-size-to-hit-usd-26-82-bn-by-2028-zion-market-research--global-physiotherapy-equipment-industry-trends-share-growth-rate-analysis--forecast-report-301574129.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research