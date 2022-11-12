$5.9 million for energy efficiency and accessibility improvements for the New Glasgow Library

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Nov. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow, and Clyde Fraser, Councillor for the Town of New Glasgow and New Glasgow Library Board Representative, announced over $5.9 million in funding for the accessibility retrofit and revitalization of the New Glasgow Library.

"These improvements to the New Glasgow Library will increase its accessibility to Pictou County's under-served populations, seniors, and individuals living with physical disabilities and mobility issues. As well, the revitalized building will help the community reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, while also providing cleaner indoor air for library users," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"We're creating an accessible and inclusive space for the New Glasgow community, to bring people together to access services they need and create connections. Community hubs like these play a vital role in building stronger, healthier communities, and we're pleased to work with our partners to support the New Glasgow Destination Centre," said the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

"When people come together to learn, socialize, and make connections, amazing things happen. We move our region and its residents forward. The newly developed Community Destination Centre will foster that growth and development in the heart of our community in downtown New Glasgow. I can't wait to see the amazing things that will come out of this space for generations to come," said Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow.

"The New Glasgow Library is a second home to many citizens. To be able to update the library, make the spaces flexible for the entire community, including older adults, newcomers. and families, is a tremendous opportunity," said Clyde Fraser, Councillor for the Town of New Glasgow and New Glasgow Library Board Representative.

The New Glasgow Library was built in 1964 and expanded in 1989 and 2009. Operating with aging equipment and heating systems, several spaces are unusable during the winter months. The project will update the heating and ventilation system, implement new features to ensure the facility is completely accessible and create new spaces for community activities.

The investment announced today will enhance the building's energy efficiency – lowering energy consumption by an estimated 81.9% – cut greenhouse gas emissions by 272 tonnes annually, improve accessibility for residents and ensure that the facility can be fully used year-round.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.9 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $2 million, the Town of New Glasgow is investing $976,860, and the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library is providing $20,000.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021. A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/12/c1825.html