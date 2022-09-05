With 5.90% CAGR, Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Size to Hit US$ 1949.88 Million by 2028 | Agricultural Surfactants Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[231+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is predicted to grow to around $1949.88 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of roughly 5.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DowDuPont, Stepan Company, AkzoNobel, BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant, Nufarm, Croda International, Helena Chemical Company, Wilbur-Ellis Company, and Others.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Agricultural Surfactants Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Others (Fertilizers, Micronutrients, Biostimulants, Disinfectants, Biocides, Plant Regulators, and Other Crop Protection Chemicals such as Nematicides and Acaricides)), By Substrate Type (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & vegetables, Others (Sugarcane, Plantation Crops, and Turf & Ornamentals)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Agricultural Surfactants Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1382.40 Million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.90% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1949.88 Million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Agricultural Surfactants market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Agricultural Surfactants market.

What are Agricultural Surfactants? How big is the Agricultural Surfactants Industry?

Market Overview:

Surfactants aid in lowering the surface tension between two liquids, a liquid and a solid, or between a liquid and a gas. They are often amphiphilic organic molecules, which imply they have both hydrophobic and hydrophilic groups. As a result, the surfactants contain both water-soluble and water-insoluble components. Emulsifiers, detergents, foaming agents, wetting agents, and dispersants can all be produced by surfactants. Agricultural surfactants are chemicals used in formulations for pesticides to increase the efficacy of those pesticides.

Lowering the surface tension of water in the pesticide spray solutions enhances retention, wettability, spreading ability, and penetration onto the leaf surface. Because less active chemicals are required for foliar uptake when using agricultural surfactants, these technologies help lower overall costs, the number of pesticides utilized, and pollution.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Agricultural Surfactants market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.90% between 2022 and 2028.

The Agricultural Surfactants market size was worth around US$ 1382.40 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1949.88 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The increasing demand for crop protection to support market development drives this market's expansion.

By type, the non-ionic category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the herbicides segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the agricultural surfactants market in 2021.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for crop protection chemicals is also driving the market for agricultural surfactants. The market for agricultural surfactants is expanding due to the rise in precision farming usage and the need to protect crops from pests. In addition, a rise in the need for green solutions is propelling the market's expansion. Because bio-based agricultural surfactants are environmentally benign, less harmful, and biodegradable, the market for agricultural surfactants is expected to rise quickly.

However, the severe restrictions placed on the use of agricultural surfactants are impeding the market's successful expansion. Industry expansion will be constrained by the increased use of genetically modified seeds that increase yield while using fewer pesticides and agrochemicals. Due to growing knowledge about the negative effects of synthetic chemicals, farmers' preferences may be shifting in favor of environmentally friendly solutions. This could be a major barrier that would impact industry profitability.

Agricultural Surfactants Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic has had a detrimental effect on vulnerable communities, including low-income farmers and farm workers, immigrants, and other people who earn a living wage on a daily basis. The absence of workers, agrochemicals, and other essential agricultural supplies has had a huge negative impact on the agriculture industry. Many people are worried about how unpredictable the availability of agricultural products is, so a number of countries have tightened their import and export rules.

The shortage of raw materials and chemicals has, in the end, caused a significant slowdown in the manufacturing of agricultural surfactants. According to an assessment provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the global supply and demand situation for food grains is predicted to be in a comfortable range in the academic year 2020–2021. Even so, the effects of the pandemic will still be felt on the market for at least a few more months.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global agricultural surfactants market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global agricultural surfactants market include

DowDuPont

Stepan Company

AkzoNobel

BASF

Solvay

Evonik

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant

Nufarm

Croda International

Helena Chemical Company

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Segmentation Analysis

The global agricultural surfactants market has been segmented into type, application, substrate type, crop type, and region. The agricultural surfactants market is divided into cationic, anionic, non-ionic, and amphoteric based on type. The non-ionic segment had the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on the application, the market is divided into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and others. The herbicides segment had a significant share in 2021.

Based on substrate type, the agricultural surfactants market is divided into synthetic and bio-based. In 2021, the bio-based segment dominated the market. Based on crop type, the market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. In 2021, the cereals & grains segment accounted for a sizable portion.

Regional Analysis:

The global agricultural surfactants market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is projected to own the largest portion of the global market. A significant agrochemical production base is expected to support the growth of the agricultural surfactants industry. The evolution of contemporary agricultural practices in the United States, one of the leading producers of food crops, has raised the demand for agrochemicals.

Using fertilizers and pesticides to increase yields while minimizing crop loss is likely to stimulate the need for chemical surfactants. Both the Food & Agricultural Organization and the World Health Organization have robust R&D programs that are anticipated to impact the regional market's expansion positively.

Recent Industry Developments:

February 2021: To control weeds like Kochia, particularly populations that have demonstrated resistance to 2,4-D, dicamba, and fluroxypyr, Nufarm launched the herbicide Scorch EXT.

March 2020: A unique mixture of surfactants called EMBRECE-EATM was released by Wilbur-Ellis Company. This surfactant is designed to boost the wetness and distribution of the spray components, enhancing the efficacy of fungicides, miticides, and insecticides.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Agricultural Surfactants industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Agricultural Surfactants Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Agricultural Surfactants Industry?

What segments does the Agricultural Surfactants Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Agricultural Surfactants Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1382.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1949.88 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players DowDuPont, Stepan Company, AkzoNobel, BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant, Nufarm, Croda International, Helena Chemical Company, Wilbur-Ellis Company, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, Substrate Type, Crop Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Agricultural Surfactants market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

By Application

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

By Substrate type

Synthetic

Bio-based

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (sugarcane, plantation crops, and turf & ornamentals)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, Substrate Type, Crop Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

