U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,694.92
    -49.60 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,631.23
    -295.71 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,858.26
    -215.05 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.56
    +1.11 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.80
    -10.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    20.46
    -0.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9765
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    +0.0510 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1142
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0830
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,650.85
    -431.56 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.47
    -7.56 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.59
    -2.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

At 5.90% CAGR, Global Chiral Chromatography Column Market Size to Hit USD 97.88 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Chiral Chromatography Column Market size was worth around USD 69.40 Million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 97.88 Million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key players are covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, W.R.Grace& Co., Merk Group, GL Sciences, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorius Group, Cytiva, ES Industries, Phenomenex, and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Chiral Chromatography Column Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Prepacked Column, Empty Column), By Material Type (Metal Based, Glass Based, Plastic Based), By Technology (Liquid Chromatography (LC), Gas Chromatography (GC), Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC), Thin Layer Chromatography, Flash Chromatography, Other Technologies (Other Technologies Include Paper Chromatography)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Hospital & Diagnostic Clinics, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Cosmeceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyses the Chiral Chromatography Column market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Chiral Chromatography Column market.

Chiral Chromatography Column Market Overview:

Chiral chromatography is a high-performance liquid chromatography separation method used to separate isomers. In the stationary process, it is a single enantiomer of a chiral chemical instead of being achiral. The sensitivity of the two enantiomers of the same analytical substance to the stationary single enantiomer step varies, and as a result, they leave the board at different times.

One enantiomer of a chiral substance is present in the stationary phase of chiral column chromatography. In this chromatography, silica gel, achiral support, and chiral chemical create the chiral stationary phase.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/chiral-chromatography-column-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

Market Growth Drivers

  • Rising application of chiral chromatography columns in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors drives the market growth

The market for chiral chromatography columns is expected to grow due to several factors, including the rising importance of chromatography tests in drug approvals, the expansion of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, & medical research institutions, the number of technological advancements, and the prevalence of funding from government organizations. On the other hand, more research and development projects are underway, green chromatography is being used more frequently, and the market for proteomics is expanding.

Restraints

  • High cost of chromatography equipment likely to hamper the market growth

In the forecast, as mentioned earlier, the high cost of chromatography equipment and a lack of skilled workers would act as market limitations on developing the chiral chromatography column.

Browse the full “Chiral Chromatography Column Market - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/chiral-chromatography-column-market

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the Chiral Chromatography Column market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.90% between 2022 and 2028.

  • The Chiral Chromatography Column market size was worth around US$ 69.40 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 97.88 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • Increased chromatography applications in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries and rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations are the main market drivers for chiral chromatography columns.

  • By product type, the prepacked column category dominated the market in 2021.

  • By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2021.

  • On the basis of region, North America dominated the chiral chromatography column market in 2021.

Segmentation Analysis

The global chiral chromatography column market is segregated based on product type, material type, technology, end-user, and region.

The market is divided into prepacked and empty columns based on product type. Among these, the prepacked column segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on material type, the market is divided into metal-based, glass-based, and plastic-based. Among these, the metal-based segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is classified into liquid chromatography (LC), gas chromatography (GC), supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC), thin layer chromatography, flash chromatography, and other technologies (other technologies include paper chromatography). Among these, the liquid chromatography segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical biotechnology companies, academic institutes, food & beverage manufacturers, hospital & diagnostic clinics, environmental testing laboratories, cosmeceutical companies, and nutraceutical companies. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/chiral-chromatography-column-market

Regional Analysis:

The global chiral chromatography column market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global market for chiral chromatography columns in 2021. It is caused by several things; chief among them is the expansion of the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Due to various variables, including new developments, a sharp increase in the number of novel product launches, and an increasing number of conferences focused on chromatography, and the United States currently owns the greatest market share in the North American region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 69.40 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 97.88 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

5.90% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, W.R.Grace& Co., Merk Group, GL Sciencies, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorious Group, Cytiva, ES Industries, Phenomenex., and others.

Key Segment

By Product Type, Material Type, Technology, End-User, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Chiral Chromatography Column Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Chiral Chromatography Column market include:

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Waters Corporation

  • Daicel Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • W.R.Grace& Co.

  • Merk Group

  • GL Sciencies

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Sartorious Group

  • Cytiva

  • ES Industries

  • Phenomenex.

Recent Industry Developments:

  • January 2020: Thermo Fisher and AstreaBioseparations signed a contract for Thermo to provide EvolveD columns, which contain exclusive CaptureSelect and POROS chromatography resins made by Astrea. To create biotherapeutics, molecules are purified using columns and resins.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/chiral-chromatography-column-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Chiral Chromatography Column market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

  • Prepacked column

  • Empty column

By Material Type

  • Metal-based

  • Glass based

  • Plastic-based

By Technology

  • Liquid chromatography (LC)

  • Gas chromatography (GC)

  • Supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC)

  • Thin layer chromatography

  • Flash chromatography

  • Other technologies (other technologies include paper chromatography)

By End-User

  • Pharmaceutical biotechnology companies

  • Academic institutes

  • Food & beverage manufacturers

  • Hospital & diagnostic clinics

  • Environmental testing laboratories

  • Cosmeceutical companies

  • Nutraceutical companies

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/

Also Read:


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • Memory Chip Makers Struggle With Declines in Demand, Price

    Memory chips provide a key barometer of health for the semiconductor industry, which is reckoning with a sudden shift from pandemic strength to an abrupt drop-off in demand.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years

    India's Adani Group will invest 650 billion Indian rupees ($7.9 billion) in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan over the next five to seven years, its founder, and Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani said on Friday. Adani said late last month his company would invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business. The ports-to-energy conglomerate will invest in the renewables business, cement manufacturing, expanding an airport and developing networks to deliver piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), Adani told an investment summit in the state on Friday.

  • Data Centers Are Pushing This Dividend Stock's Growth Plan to the Limit

    Dominion Energy's regional footprint puts it at the center of a huge growth region for data centers. That's good and bad.

  • September Jobs Report Shows Payrolls Grew by 263,000, Labor Market Cooled Some

    U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September as a tight labor market gradually loosens. The jobless rate fell to 3.5%.

  • Chip stocks slide as Samsung, AMD expect steep fall in demand

    AMD, Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc were down between 1.2% and 6.0%, weighing on smaller peers such as Marvell Technology Inc and Applied Materials Inc. Samsung, the world's top maker of memory chips, smartphones and televisions, is a bellwether for global consumer demand and its disappointing preliminary results add to a flurry of earnings downgrades and gloomy forecasts.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Ambac Settles With Bank of America for $1.84 Billion

    Ambac Financial and Bank of America have resolved longstanding litigation related to residential mortgage-backed securities with a $1.84 billion settlement.

  • U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump

    The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking. Four of the nation's largest lenders -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley -- will report third-quarter earnings Friday, Oct. 14. The results are expected to show a slide in net income after turbulent markets choked off investment-banking activity and lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers who fall behind on their payments.