5 Affordable Must-Haves From Costco





Image source: Getty Images

It's no secret that Costco can help you make the most of your monthly budget. My family shops at the warehouse store once per month to stock up on must-have items at discounted prices.

If you want to reduce your monthly spending, here are five affordable items that many Americans can save on at Costco.

1. Seasonal allergy medicine

At this time of year, plumes of pollen can be seen in the air where I live. I fight against this pollen onslaught by stocking up on off-brand allergy medicine at Costco. A five-pack of Kirkland nasal spray costs just $21.99, compared to a three-pack at CVS that costs $45.99. With more than 26% of Americans affected by seasonal allergies, shopping for over-the-counter relief at Costco could save many shoppers a lot of money.

2. Trash bags

Trash bags are one of those things you don't want to run out of. Buying them in bulk from Costco ensures that won't happen, while also giving you a good deal. A 200-pack of Kirkland 13-gallon trash bags costs just $19.99. A similar box of trash bags costs $27.54 on Amazon. That means Costco bags cost just $0.10 per bag versus $0.14 at Amazon.

3. Gas

Costco offers top-tier gasoline at discounted prices. In some cases, Costco gas can be up to $0.30 cheaper per gallon than the national average, saving you money every time you fill up.

I compared my local Costco gas price to the nearest gas station to my home and found Costco's gas was $0.16 cheaper per gallon. You can find the cost of a gallon of Costco gas near you on the company's website.

4. Coffee beans

I buy a lot of coffee beans, and I'm always looking for a good deal. Even though I shop at Costco, I was still surprised to see how much cheaper the beans are at the discount store. A 40-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature whole beans is just $12.99, while a comparable name-brand bag at Walmart costs $28.49.

5. Sparkling water

My family drinks a lot of sparkling water, and we stock up on it every time we make a Costco run. A current promotion on Costco's website shows a 24-pack of LaCroix water costs $9.29 (regularly $11.49), compared to $23.52 at Walmart. With that considerable price difference, I feel much better feeding my sparkling water habit without busting my monthly grocery budget.

One easy way to save additional cash at Costco

If you do a lot of grocery shopping at Costco, you may want to consider getting the Executive membership. While it costs $120 per year, compared to $60 for the base Gold Star membership, you'll get 2% cash back on all your Costco purchases (including online).

If you spend $3,000 or more at Costco annually, the 2% cash back will cover the cost of upgrading your membership. In addition to earning cash back, you'll get extra discounts and perks on some Costco Services. For example, if you sign up for home and auto insurance through Costco and have an Executive membership, you'll get free roadside assistance and home lockout assistance.

Whether you choose an Executive or Gold Star membership at Costco, most shoppers can save about 33% on their grocery bill by shopping at Costco rather than a conventional grocery store. With the high cost of groceries these days, those savings are worth getting excited about.

5 Affordable Must-Haves From Costco was originally published by The Motley Fool