5 Affordable Southern Cities To Retire In That Are Not in Florida

Retirees have long flocked to the South for its relaxed pace, warm climate and low living costs. Florida was always the jewel of the region. But in recent years, the state’s insurance premiums have skyrocketed, its extreme weather events have become more frequent and severe, it took on a starring role in America’s political and culture wars, and many areas are now saturated and unaffordable.

But there are plenty of alternatives to the Sunshine State.

A new GOBankingRates study identified the best Southern cities based on costs, crime, the percentage of seniors in the population and overall livability.

Here are the top five cities for retirees that aren’t in Florida.

Beyond Statistics: A Real Estate Pro Who Knows the South Explains the Data

Mike Wall is a full-time realtor and real estate investor who has sold more than 1,700 homes, flipped over 100 and owns 31 investment properties. A 23-year industry veteran and founder of EZ Sell Homebuyers, he’s helped hundreds of retirees find homes, “many of whom have retired and moved south,” he said.

He knows why the following cities rose to the top of the GOBankingRates research project.

“The cities listed each offer unique benefits that make them particularly attractive to retirees on a budget,” Wall said. “They have a blend of affordability, healthcare access, recreational activities and community support, making them ideal for retirees looking to enjoy their golden years without breaking the bank. Based on my extensive experience in real estate, here’s why these cities stand out.”

The Woodlands, Texas

Livability score: 90

Population: 115,716

65+ population: 13.34%

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.68

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.37

Total monthly expenditures: $1,778

Retirees flock to The Woodlands, first and foremost, because it’s affordable.

“The Woodlands offers a cost of living that is lower than the national average, particularly in terms of housing costs,” Wall said. “This aspect is crucial for retirees looking to maximize their retirement savings.”

The Lone Star State, in general, also offers retirees a big financial benefit.

“Texas does not have a state income tax, which can significantly benefit retirees on a fixed income,” Wall said. “The area boasts high-quality healthcare facilities, an essential factor for retirees, and there’s a strong sense of community with plenty of recreational and leisure activities designed for seniors, including golf courses, walking trails and community centers.”

Cary, North Carolina

Livability score: 90

Population: 171,603

65+ population: 12.46%

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.51

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.83

Total monthly expenditures: $1,805

According to Wall, Cary is a magnet for retirees because it’s safe, has a vibrant healthcare sector, a mild climate and plenty to do.

“Cary is known for its low crime rates and access to excellent healthcare facilities, including proximity to world-class hospitals in the Research Triangle Park area,” he said. “The city offers numerous parks and recreational areas, which are perfect for active retirees. There’s a rich cultural scene with arts, music and festivals that cater to a wide range of interests. The mild climate allows for year-round outdoor activities without the extreme temperatures found in other regions.”

Metairie, Louisiana

Livability score: 83

Population: 140,590

65+ population: 20.93%

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 22.76

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.56

Total monthly expenditures: $1,740

Metairie’s primary draw is its Big Easy-adjacent location, which provides residents access to the city’s many amenities without the urban headaches and cost.

“Metairie provides more affordable housing options compared to New Orleans while still offering easy access to the city’s cultural and culinary attractions,” Wall said. “There are ample services tailored for seniors, including community centers and healthcare services. The close proximity to New Orleans allows retirees to enjoy its vibrant music scene, festivals and world-renowned cuisine.”

El Paso, Texas

Livability score: 80

Population: 676,395

65+ population: 13.10%

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.83

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.14

Total monthly expenditures: $1,660

Like most other cities on this list, Wall likes El Paso because of the three Cs — cost, climate and culture.

“El Paso’s cost of living is below the national average, with affordable housing being a significant factor,” he said. “The city has a good healthcare system, with several hospitals and clinics catering to the senior population. The weather is generally mild, and the dry climate is beneficial for individuals with certain health conditions. El Paso offers a blend of American and Mexican culture, with plenty of historical sites, parks, and activities suitable for retirees.”

Lexington, Kentucky

Livability score: 86

Population: 321,354

65+ population: 13.5%

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 27.13

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.7

Total monthly expenditures: $1,717

Lexington shares many qualities with the other cities, but it sets itself apart with its unique equestrian culture.

“Lexington presents a lower-than-average cost of living, especially in terms of housing and healthcare,” Wall said. “Known as the ‘Horse Capital of the World,’ it offers unique equestrian events, as well as parks and outdoor activities. The city has numerous healthcare facilities that provide services that are especially beneficial for the elderly. Lexington maintains a friendly, community-oriented atmosphere with various programs and activities aimed at retirees.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Affordable Southern Cities To Retire In That Are Not in Florida