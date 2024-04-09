5 Amazing Amazon Prime Deals for April 2024





Image source: Getty Images

If you're an avid Amazon shopper, you're probably well aware that the online retail giant commonly offers its share of great deals. But sorting through all of them can be overwhelming.

We've highlighted some of the best bargains you might find this month. Have a read and see if any of these are a good purchase for you.

1. Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet

Planning a big summer road trip? If you have kids aged three to seven in particular, this tablet could be the perfect tool for keeping them occupied on a long drive. It's also a good thing to have on hand in general, because sometimes, parents need a little downtime.

Normally, the Fire 7 Kids tablet costs $109.99, but you can snag it now for $69.99. Your purchase price includes a year of free Amazon Kids+ content, a child-proof case with built-in stand, and a two-year warranty. The latter is important because young kids and electronics aren't always such a great combination. If your child accidentally drops their tablet and shatters it, you have protection.

2. Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket

The arrival of spring means it's a good time to stock up on light jackets and layers that keep you warm but don't make you sweaty like your winter coat might at this time of the year. Right now, some of Amazon's women's fleece jackets are on sale for as low as $8.90 -- a whopping 69% off of the usual price.

Now, you will have to click on each color individually to see its price, and do be mindful of the fact that not every color is discounted. But if your spring wardrobe needs a couple more pieces, this could be a smart buy.

3. Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Multistream Technology, White

Brewing coffee at home is a great way to cut the potentially large expense of a daily Starbucks or Dunkin' latte out of your budget. Right now, Amazon has this Keurig model on sale for $79.99, which is 38% off the usual price of $129.99.

What makes this particular Keurig so great is its small size and slim fit. So even if you're someone who rents a studio apartment in a big city whose kitchen is nothing more than a fridge and a patch of countertop, chances are, you can still fit this gadget in.

4. Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum, Tri-Brush System, Wifi Connected

If you've been meaning to outsource the task of vacuuming to a machine for a while now, you may want to consider this Shark robot vacuum. It comes with 120 minutes of runtime and is compatible with your Alexa device so you can command it to do things with your voice.

Normally, this model costs $229.99, but now, it's on sale for 26% off, bringing your price to $169.99. And if you're feeling guilty about raiding your savings to buy a robot vacuum, ask yourself whether the time you're freeing up could help you make up the money.

Let's say you're self-employed earning $80 an hour on average. It'll take a little more than two hours' worth of work to make back the money the vacuum costs. From there, for every hour you don't have to vacuum because a machine is doing it for you, you have the opportunity to earn more.

5. High Back Executive Office Chair

Many people are working from home these days on a partial or full-time basis. But one lesser-known drawback of that arrangement is that you may not have a setup that's conducive to keeping your body ache and pain free.

If you've been plugging away at your kitchen table all these months, it may be time to spring for a separate desk and chair so you can work more comfortably. Amazon can help with the latter, because right now, this model is only $129.99, 28% off of its usual price of $179.99. This ergonomic chair is adjustable and comes with padded flip-up arms for ideal support.

If you're self-employed, talk to your accountant about whether this chair (or any other office furniture you buy) qualifies as a deductible business expense. You may be in line for some tax savings.

All of these Amazon buys are available at great prices. But remember, a sale is only worth pursuing if you have the money to pay for your purchases in full. If you're forced to carry a balance on a credit card that accrues interest, you immediately negate at least a portion of your savings off the bat. And if you carry that balance for a long time, the amount of interest you pay might wipe out your savings completely and exceed it.

So whether you're interested in a new office chair, a Keurig, or something not on this list, ask yourself, "Can I pay for this outright?" If not, you're better off waiting for the next sale to come along.

5 Amazing Amazon Prime Deals for April 2024 was originally published by The Motley Fool