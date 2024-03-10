5 Amazon Products You Should Never Buy, According to Rachel Cruze

©Rachel Cruze

Amazon makes shopping incredibly convenient, but not every purchase is a smart buy. In a recent interview, money expert and bestselling author Rachel Cruze spoke with lifestyle blogger Kallie Branciforte about products to avoid on the retail giant website.



Through her interview with Cruze, Branciforte talks about 5 types of Amazon items that you may want to think twice about adding to your cart.

Products Under $5

Branciforte warns about impulse buys of products priced very low on Amazon. “Whenever you have to buy something that’s five dollars or less, they’re gonna make you buy it in bulk because they don’t want to send you something for only five dollars,” she explained. You can easily end up with far more than you need. She advised finding convenient household items in just the right quantities elsewhere when possible to avoid waste and clutter.

Complex Electronic Toys

According to Branciforte, children’s electronic toys on Amazon often come with lots of extra parts and accessories. However, most kids only end up playing with one or two features. “I always try to steer clear of that convenience,” she said. “Amazon is amazing, but it’s not always great when we start to, like, fall into the convenience too much,” said Branciforte about the temptation to overbuy. Consider checking toy store prices for simpler, better quality versions first.

Big Kitchen Appliances

Small countertop kitchen appliances can be a decent deal on Amazon. But for larger, more expensive machines, Branciforte suggests comparing against stores like Walmart, Target and Best Buy first. She cites an Amazon shopping hack to easily check prices across different websites before deciding where the best bargain lies.

Third-Party Cosmetics

Both experts warn about buying brand name cosmetics from Amazon resellers instead of directly from the brand’s store page. Knockoffs with formula changes or inferior quality are common. “I have friends who have like bought their favorite products and been like, “Wait — did they change the formula?” “It’s because it was a knockoff,” Branciforte said. She advised sticking to name-brand sellers, like Maybelline or L’Oreal, to avoid makeup disasters.

Apple and Google Devices

In 2016, Apple actually sued Amazon over fake iPhone chargers being sold under the Apple brand. Branciforte echoes that Apple and Google products in particular may be better directly purchased rather than on Amazon. The competition from Amazon’s own tablets and devices means more likelihood of encountering fraudulent listings. Don’t take chances with questionable tech accessories.

