5 American Cars That Are Better To Buy Used

When you think of consummately reliable cars you can buy used at a bargain and still expect to last for years with minimal upkeep, names like Toyota, Honda and Subaru come to mind — but don’t count out American nameplates when shopping previously-owned vehicles just yet.

Here’s a look at American cars whose reliability, depreciation and resale value make them better to buy used than new.

Cadillac Escalade ESV

According to VisualCapitalist, no American vehicle depreciates faster than the Cadillac Escalade ESV, which makes it an excellent choice for buying used. The current model year starts at $81,895, but Escalades shed a full 59% of their value over five years, for average savings of $63,900 across the entire lineup. Only four vehicles — two Maseratis and two BMWs — lose more of their value.

And with an Escalade, five years is nothing. An iSeeCars study found that the Escalade ESV has the potential to go 228,449 miles, making it one of the top 12 vehicles in the world in terms of longevity.

Chevrolet Suburban

The massive Chevy Suburban guzzles gas and isn’t a picnic to park, but if you’re looking at this full-sized SUV, consider buying used.

According to the iSeeCars study, the Suburban has the potential to last for 265,732 miles — more than any other American vehicle and more than any vehicle period except the Toyota Sequoia and Land Cruiser. According to CoPilot for Car Shopping, the most reliable model years are 1998, 1999, 2006, 2010, 2013 and 2017-19.

CarGurus says the average used Suburban sells for about $36,701, a nice break from the current model year’s $59,200 starting MSRP.

Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling truck for nearly half a century and the best-selling vehicle of any kind for 41 years. It’s also a great vehicle to buy used. According to CarEdge, they depreciate very little in the first four years, holding roughly 87% of their value, but then it drops to 76% in year five, 71% in year six, 67% in year seven, 57% in year eight, 53% in year nine and 45% in year 10.

The average 10-year-old F-150 sells for less than $27,000, and many have plenty more to give. The iSeeCars study puts it in the top 20 of all vehicles for longevity, with the potential to reach 232,650 miles.

Chevrolet Corvette

The Corvette is known worldwide for its blazing speed, sexy looks and otherworldly acceleration. None of that screams practicality, but perhaps surprisingly, Consumer Reports named the ‘Vette the most reliable sports car out of 24 it studied and one of the most reliable American cars across all classes.

That’s part of the reason they’re great to buy used — another is that if yours becomes a classic, you’ve got an appreciating investment on your hands.

MotorBiscuit recommends the 1990 C4 ZR-1 ($33,373 average price), the 2001 C5 Base ($14,093) and the 2002 C5 Z06 ($16,523).

Buick Encore

Consumer Reports also speaks highly of the Buick Encore, which RepairPal ranks “above average” for reliability.

CoPilot for Car Shopping, which calls the Encore a sturdy and dependable choice for used buyers, says the most reliable model years are 2016-21.

According to CarEdge, you can expect a 35% discount on a five-year-old Encore, which has an average resale value of $17,679. Presuming 12,000 miles per year, that’s just 60,000 miles — and CarParts.com says the Encore “easily lasts up to 200,000 miles or around 13 years with little to no problems, as long as it’s given proper care and maintenance.”

