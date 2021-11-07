5 Awesome Examples of Creative Photography to do When Bored!

Photographers seldom get bored. But when they do, they turn to their cameras and creative mind to soothe their boredom. It’s a perk of being a creative. There’s always something you can do to entertain yourself. This article looks at a round-up of photographers that worked on some creative photography that’s both fun and inspiring, keeping themselves entertained in the process.

The Cameras Used For This Creative Photography

Ugnė Vedeckytė’s Creative Photography Looks at Parkour

Parkour (free running on the streets) is an awesome activity for photographers to document. Ugnė Vedeckytė’s did a short series focusing on Parkour, and she created a set of images that showed movement, courage, and action. She also used the series to highlight how close the Parkour community is. You can read more about it here.

Artur Lahoz’s Creative Photography Helps Him See True Love

Artur Lahoz is a Brazilian photographer who loves astrophotography. He’s a Nikon shooter who creates his dreamy images on either a film or digital camera. He’s not your ordinary astrophotographer. With this creative photography, he blends the stars in the sky with portraits of his favorite people. How does he do it? Read more here.

Martin Ruffin Turns to Double Exposures For Creative Photography

“Fundamentally, I want to make photos that represent my own experience of reality,” Martin Ruffin told us. He must have a colorful, complex reality as that’s certainly what his magnificent photographs suggest. His double exposure photographers take us into his world, and, honestly, we don’t want to leave! Beautiful photography and all shot on film. Take a look at the work here.

David Ellis’ Photographs of Flowers Are Poetic

Flowers are often an overdone subject matter. We get it, they’re pretty, so it’s natural photographers want to capture them. But most images are stale and, dare we say, boring. That’s not the case, however, with the creative photography of David Ellis. His images of flowers a full of motion, wonder, and color. Instead of making standard shots, he put his creative mind through its paces and made some original imagery. Top marks! Take a look at it here.

Jeremy Cowart Get’s Experimental With His Portraits

When boredom takes over, portraits are a terrific way to overcome it. All you need is a willing muse and the ability to think outside the box. That’s what Jeremy Coward had. And with it, he created some deep, moody portraits with a little splash of color to make them stand out from the pack. We think these portraits are worthy of printing and hanging on a wall. The subject is neutral, and the images are artistic. Take a look at them here.

Go be Creative

If you’re a photographer, then you should take full advantage of your passion. Sometimes boredom happens, as do creative ruts. In those moments, try something different with your photography. Don’t worry about being good at it; that’s not the point. Instead, enjoy the process of trying something new and learning on the job. You may discover a new genre or style that you enjoy and want to pursue further. Or, at the very least, you’ll forget time exists and enjoy being present and in the moment. Have fun!

Lead image by David Ellis. All images used with permission.