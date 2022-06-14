5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market: 1.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market is part of the Global Industrial Machinery Sector categorized by Technavio. Moreover, the value chain of the market includes- Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. In 2020, the market in focus experienced slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Countries such as India and China have been severely affected by the pandemic. Governments of most countries in APAC have introduced emergency legislation that imposes restrictions on industrial activities and business or personal travel and transportation, thereby disrupting the supply chain. However, once the situation is under control, the market in focus will grow. To overcome the losses incurred during the pandemic, many companies have cut down costs by lowering the number of employees. Furthermore, to sustain and compete in the market, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is expected to increase by USD 627.3 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.75%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 627.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as research and development to compete in the market.

FANUC Corp.

Haas Automation Inc.

Hurco Companies Inc.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Okuma Corp.

SCM GROUP Spa

Siemens AG

Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for 5-axis CNC machining centers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Rapid industrial development is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the 5-axis CNC machining centers market growth in APAC over the forecast period

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Driver:

Self-optimized machine cutting:

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Trend:

Cloud-based CNC systems:

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 FANUC Corp.

11.4 Haas Automation Inc.

11.5 Hurco Companies Inc.

11.6 Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

11.7 Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

11.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

11.9 Okuma Corp.

11.10 SCM GROUP Spa

11.11 Siemens AG

11.12 Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

