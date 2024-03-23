5 Best American Cars for Retirees on a Budget

©Shutterstock.com

Transitioning to retirement and moving to fixed sources of income not only takes a lot of planning for seniors but it can also require some lifestyle changes to be able to enjoy their golden years.

And one of these changes could entail downsizing your car to cut costs.

Here are the top five cars for seniors on a budget.

1. 2024 Ford Maverick

Base price: $23,400

According to Carfax, is has a low starting price and is “impressively capable for its size.”

“Inside, the Maverick is modern and attractive, and it comes standard with a straightforward infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, and a few ADAS features,” according to Carfax, which included it in its “Best cars for seniors 2024” list.

2. 2024 Ford Explorer

Base price: $38,455

Kelley Blue Book included the Ford Explorer among its picks for seniors not only because of its Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rating, but also for its friendly standard features.

“Seating in the third row is tight, but we think most seniors will keep it folded down anyway to expand cargo space,” wrote Kelley Blue Book.

3. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Base Price: $38,290

According to Kelley Blue Book, this car is a good fit not only because of its IIHS rating but also because of its off-road potential.

The best value for seniors is the Laredo with Luxury Tech Group I, which comes ith LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated outboard mirrors, proximity keyless entry, and 8-way power-adjustable front seats.

4. 2012-16 Used Buick LaCrosse

Base price: $6,825 to $18,998

Insider Monkey ranked it as one of the best used cars under $20,000 for seniors, noting that it comes with features that enhance comfort, safety, and the overall driving experience for this cohort.

“It is one of the best mid-sized cars that a retiree can buy, offering a smooth and comfortable driving experience that is ideal for long drives,” it added.

5. 2020/2022 Used Ford Escape

Base price: $10,949-$36,995

The Ford Escape, particularly the 2020 and 2022 models, is a compact and practical car to buy for seniors, according to Insider Monkey.

“The Escape boasts numerous features that are important to retirees such as its user-friendly technology interface, comfortable seating, and ample knee room,” it added.

In addition, the car has advanced safety features such as driver assistance technologies, as well as “impressive fuel efficiency.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best American Cars for Retirees on a Budget