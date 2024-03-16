5 Best Cities For Buying Tiny Homes in 2024

Wirestock / Getty Images

Have you ever considered downsizing from your current home to a tiny home? You’re not alone. Over the past decade, the tiny home movement has gained a lot of steam. For some people, the idea of maintaining and paying for a large home has lost its appeal.



If you’re considering purchasing a tiny home, and want to find the best community with like-minded individuals, keep reading as we look into some of the best cities for buying tiny homes.

Durango, Colorado

Located in the San Juan mountains of Southwest Colorado, Durango is the perfect location for anyone who loves the outdoors. There are an endless number of hiking trails, and the Animas River is excellent for whitewater rafting or kayaking. Plus, you’d only be 30 minutes from Purgatory Ski Resort.

What most people love about Durango is that despite 20,000 residents, it still feels like a small mountain town. Plus, the unemployment rate is low, and it’s a safe place to live.

Ocean View, Hawaii

If you join the tiny house movement, there might not be a more desired location than Hawaii. That’s probably a big reason why tiny homes made up 12% of all single-family homes on the market in Ocean View over the past year.

Located on the Southern end of Hawaii’s Big Island, Ocean View is the perfect location for anyone looking for sunset views and warm weather year-round.

Rockledge, Florida

Located 30 minutes west of Cocoa Beach, Rockledge is ideal for someone looking to join the tiny home movement. Until 2015, the city had an ordinance where the minimum square footage of a home needed to be 1,200 square feet. That’s when the city council adopted zoning ordinances that allowed for the development of two tiny home communities. Today, tiny homes are allowed as long as they’re at least 170 square feet, a minimum of 8.5 feet wide and have a towable hitch.

Asheville, North Carolina

Moving up the East Coast a little, Asheville, North Carolina, is another city popular with tiny home owners. One big reason for this is that home prices are 26.7% higher than the national average and more than 48% more expensive than the average home in North Carolina. This makes tiny home living a much more affordable option for some people.

Located in the Blue Ridge mountains, Asheville is full of history, great restaurants, outdoor activities and a vibrant nightlife.

Fresno, California

It’s no secret that California is one of the most expensive states in the country to live in. That’s probably a big reason why Fresno was one of the first cities to pass progressive tiny home regulations. While many cities require tiny homes to be stationary, Fresno’s tiny home code allows them to be on wheels as well.

Fresno’s unemployment rate is 8.2% which is significantly higher than the national average, but the crime rate is on the lower end. Plus, being located roughly an hour from Yosemite National Park, it’s a great home base for any outdoor lover.

