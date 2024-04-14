The 5 Best Cities for Families in 2024

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When thinking about where to raise a family, there are many things you might want to consider. The quality of public schools in the area, crime and safety levels, housing prices, and job availability are just some of the factors that may influence your decision. But while one aspect might be more important to you than others, there are certain cities that rank highly across the board in most categories, and these might be places better suited to meet your family’s needs.

With that in mind, consider the following list of the best cities for families in 2024, based on rankings from Niche, a platform that analyzes data on U.S. schools and neighborhoods:

1. Naperville, Illinois

With an A+ rating in public schools and health and fitness from Niche, along with an A- rating in jobs and housing, Naperville is a great choice for families looking for a well-rounded area that’s also not too far from a major city — in this case, Chicago. Plus, Naperville has a top-ranked public library within its expenditure category, according to Library Journal.

2. The Woodlands, Texas

Second on this list is The Woodlands, which is in the Houston metro area. The Woodlands has an A+ rating in public schools, as well as in the jobs category on Niche. The weather in this city gives it a B+ rating, which allows residents many opportunities to enjoy over 220 miles of trails that the city offers, along with 150 parks, as The Woodlands Convention and Visitors Bureau notes.

3. Arlington, Virginia

Right outside of Washington, D.C., is Arlington, which received high marks from Niche across many categories, such as with an A+ rating in public schools and an A rating in diversity and commute. Additionally, it received an A+ rating in health and fitness, and an A in outdoor activities. This comes as no surprise as the American College of Sports Medicine ranked Arlington as America’s Fittest City in 2023.

4. Columbia, Maryland

Another place near the nation’s capital that’s great for raising a family is Columbia. The city boasts an A rating from Niche in public schools, diversity, health and fitness, and outdoor activities. Columbia was one of the first planned communities in the U.S. when it was founded in 1967, and it remains a great place to raise families today.

5. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Home to world-class higher education institutes like Harvard, Cambridge is also a great city for families. It has an A+ rating across many categories from Niche, including outdoor activities, health and fitness, and commute. However, it received a C+ rating for housing and a C- rating for the cost of living. The price of being a homeowner in Cambridge is high, as the median sale price here is over $1 million, according to Redfin. So you’ll have to weigh these costs against factors like being surrounded by cultural opportunities and public transportation.

