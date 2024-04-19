5 Best Cities That Gen X Can Afford

svetikd / Getty Images

Gen X Americans, also known as the “sandwich generation,” must contend with several financial challenges at once. Indeed, many of them are not only caring for their own children, but also for their aging parents in addition to themselves. In addition, navigating the current economic landscape — with inflation, soaring rates and the resumption of student loans — can be tricky.

Of course, this cohort is also preparing for retirement while perhaps also sending kids off to college — adding to potential additional burdens.

And the numbers speak for themselves: two out of three members of the sandwich generation — 66% of Americans — say they feel “very stressed” or “somewhat stressed” about affording their financial obligations over the next 10 years, according to a Policygenius Sandwich Generation Survey.

Meanwhile, a New York Life survey found that more than half — 53% — of Gen Xers do not have any retirement savings or a retirement strategy, while nearly half — 45% — feel less prepared than their peers for retirement.

In turn, choosing an affordable place to live can be essential — especially with the current high rents and mortgages — can be essential.

Here’s a look at the best cities Gen X can afford, according to SmartAsset.

Surprise, Arizona

Median home price: $436,811, according to Zillow

Cost of living: New York is 52.7% more expensive than Surprise, according to BestPlaces

Bend, Oregon

Median home price: $736,378, according to Zillow

Cost of living: New York is 35.8% more expensive than Bend, according to BestPlaces

Scottsdale, Arizona

Median home price: $823,008, according to Zillow

Cost of living: New York is 52.7% more expensive than Scottsdale, according to BestPlaces

Orlando, Florida

Median home price: $384,415, according to Zillow

Cost of living: New York is 62.7% more expensive than Orlando, according to BestPlaces

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Median home price: $530,859 according to Zillow

Cost of living: New York is 56.1% more expensive than Fort Lauderdale, according to BestPlaces

