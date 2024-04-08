5 of the Best Costco Deals for April 2024





One of the best things about Costco is its tendency to offer really competitive prices on the items it carries. But sometimes, Costco will take things a step further and discount its inventory even more.

This month, Costco has a number of great sales happening. Here are five of the best deals you might find online or in stores.

1. $90 off of the iPad 10.9-inch (10th Generation)

If you've been looking to upgrade your iPad or buy one for the first time, now's a good time to act. Costco is offering $90 off the 10th Generation iPad with a 10.9-inch screen. It features a crisp, clear Liquid Retina Display, all-day battery life, and your choice of 64GB or 256GB of storage (the latter will result in a higher total price, since you're getting more storage on your device).

Best of all, when you buy electronics at Costco, you get a second-year warranty, free tech support, and a 90-day return policy. So all told, if you run into issues with your purchase, you should be well protected.

2. $200 off of the Firman 3200W Running / 4000W Peak Dual Fuel Inverter Generator

Given the way weather patterns are shifting these days, many regions are experiencing their fair share of strong storms -- even ones that have historically been spared that fate. Because of this, now's a good time to invest in a portable generator. If the power goes out at home and stays out for days, you'll have a way to power some devices to stay comfortable until things return to normal.

Now a portable generator isn't an inexpensive purchase. But in time, it could pay for itself. For example, a generator might make it possible to keep your fridge running during a power outage to avoid food spoilage -- and the wasted money that goes along with it. This particular generator has a nine-hour run time with a full tank. It also comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.

3. $12 off of Brita Elite Replacement Water Filters, 4-count

Let's face it -- water filters are a pretty unsexy purchase. But they're the sort of thing you do have to factor into your budget if you live in an area where the water from your tap doesn't taste good or isn't safe.

Right now, Costco is offering $12 off of a four-pack of Brita Elite filers. These are compatible with all Brita pitchers and are said to remove 99% of the lead in your water. If you buy them all the time, you might as well do so at a time when you can save money.

4. $4 off of Pacific Gold Beef Jerky, Variety Pack, 15 oz, 12-count

Beef jerky can be a great source of energy when you're doing an all-day hike or need a pick-me-up after a run. But beef jerky is one of those snacks that tends to be expensive, so it's always a good thing to buy it when it's on sale.

Right now, you save $4 off of a 12-count of 15-ounce packs of jerky. The nice thing is that these packs are individually wrapped, so you can stick one or two in your pocket when you head out for a trek instead of having to lug a large bulk-sized bag along.

5. $3.50 off of GoGo SqueeZ YogurtZ, Variety Pack, 3 oz, 20-count

Yogurt is a breakfast or lunchtime favorite among many young kids. But if you've ever watched a toddler eat yogurt with a spoon, you've no doubt witnessed the horrors of seeing them wear their meal afterward.

The nice thing about GoGo SqueeZ is that the yogurt comes in pouches. The result? A much less messy experience. And also, the more yogurt that actually makes it into your child's mouth, the less you might have to spend stocking up on extra.

Right now, Costco is selling a 20-count variety pack for $3.50 off the usual price. You'll get 10 blueberry yogurt pouches and 10 strawberry.

These five deals are just a few of the many you'll find in April. So if you haven't been to Costco in a while, carve out a little extra time to see what's in stock and what's on sale.

That said, you don't want to go overboard in scooping up Costco deals, so see how much room you have in your budget for non-recurring purchases. A generator, for example, may be a good thing to have, but it's not the sort of thing you buy every week. And while it's good to capitalize on Costco sales, it's not good to run up a credit card balance you're forced to carry forward because you purchased too many items at once and couldn't pay for them in full.

