The 5 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos: BTC Casino Sites for Big Payouts

Bitcoin casinos have really taken off among online gamblers. They offer the convenience of using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals, which is a big deal for players. They're known for their cool bonuses, the ease of playing on mobile devices, and how fast they process payouts. Because they've become so popular recently, there's been a boom in new crypto casino sites popping up.

I've checked out over 20 crypto casinos and compared their licenses, the trust factor, the bonuses they offer, and how they handle payments, among other things. After all that research, I managed to compile this list for you.

Each of these crypto gambling sites offers a unique gaming experience, catering to different player preferences and demands. Let’s dive deeper into what each of these crypto casinos has to offer.

Top 5 Crypto Casinos Worth Considering

7Bit: Best Overall Crypto Casino [9.86/10] Cloudbet: Best for Live Dealer Games [9.82/10] Metaspins: Best for High RTP Slots [9.82/10] Wild.io: Best New Online Bitcoin Casino [9.79/10] Stake: Best for Game Variety & Regular Promos [9.73/10]

Why These Crypto Casino Sites?

Navigating the world of crypto casinos can be overwhelming, especially for newcomers. From understanding bonuses and promotions to ensuring security and fair play, there are several factors to consider when selecting a website to play on.

I wanted to make sure I'm recommending the best of the best, and here's a glimpse into how I did it.

Crypto Casino Games

The best crypto casinos are those that partner with top-tier game providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, Microgaming, and others. These companies offer a wide range of high-quality games to suit every taste. Whether you're into chasing big jackpots or prefer to show off your poker face, we found places that have it all. Honestly, trying out some of these games was a blast, and I think you should give them a go too.

Game Fairness

Then there's the fairness of the games. Obviously, this is a big deal in the crypto casino world. The idea that you can verify game fairness yourself, thanks to blockchain technology, is pretty cool. All the top bitcoin casinos mentioned in this article offer a high level of transparency.

Fast Withdrawals

Winning is great, but it's getting your hands on the winnings that counts. I checked out how quickly and easily you can withdraw your money at each casino. Only the ones that made this process smooth and swift made my list.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions are always a sweetener, aren't they? Crypto casinos tend to be more generous than traditional ones, and I looked for online gambling sites that really spread the love with their welcome bonuses, reload offers, and VIP perks.

Range of Cryptos

I also considered the range of cryptocurrencies you can gamble with. It's not just about Bitcoin; the more options, the better. Our top crypto casinos let you play with a variety of cryptocurrencies like ETH, SOL, BCH, LTC, UDST and a bunch of others.

Other Features

Other features, like 24/7 customer support and weekly tournaments, were also in the mix. I wanted to ensure you get a comprehensive and enjoyable gambling experience. So, I picked casinos that excel across the board.

Cloudbet: Best Live Dealer Crypto Casino

Pros

Completely anonymous.

That hefty 5 BTC welcome bonus is hard to ignore.

Provably fair games, thousands of slots.

Withdraw winnings in minutes.

Supports a broad array of cryptos (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, LTC, SOL and more).

Includes a quick crypto exchange within the platform.

No fees for deposits and no cap on the amount you can deposit.

Cons

Some games don't count towards meeting wagering requirements.

The VIP program is by invitation only, which might not suit everyone.

Founded in 2014, Cloudbet is a solid standout among online Bitcoin casinos. It's a dual-threat with its online casino and sportsbook offerings, grabbing attention with an impressive welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and supporting over 30 types of tokens and altcoins.

Playing on my iPhone is a breeze; Cloudbet's seamless performance on mobile devices means I can play anytime, anywhere without missing a beat. The customer support is top-notch too, available 24/7 to tackle any issues or questions that come up.

The game selection at Cloudbet is quite something. From slot enthusiasts to those who crave the thrill of live dealer tables, or even if classic table games are more your style, you're covered here. And if you're worried about fairness, my own experience with their provably fair games reassured me that everything's on the up and up, with truly random and unbiased outcomes.

Cloudbet shines in its payment methods too, focusing exclusively on cryptocurrencies which means quick deposits and withdrawals without the need to share personal info. Plus, depositing is free of charges, and withdrawals come with a standard network fee.

Now, onto the nitty-gritty of withdrawing in BTC – it's straightforward. No complications here.

The ongoing bonuses are a treat. The initial welcome bonus is just the start; regular deposits can net you extra play money or free spins, and there are tournaments with cash prizes too.

Overall, Cloudbet's offerings, from its diverse game selection and user-friendly platform to its strong support for cryptocurrencies, make it a solid choice for crypto casino enthusiasts.

7Bit Casino: Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros

Huge selection of over 3000 games from top gaming providers.

Excellent welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins.

Instant withdrawals.

VIP program for loyal players, regular promos.

Seamless mobile experience, excellent casino app.

Cons

Live chat support is slow to respond.

Not available in some countries.

7Bit is a Bitcoin casino site that's pretty impressive with its game selection and welcome bonus. They're offering up to 5 BTC as a welcome bonus, which is not something you see every day!

When it comes to their games, 7Bit doesn't disappoint. They have over 7,000 slot games and a wide variety of table games. It's the perfect place if you're into slots. They also have a great lineup of video poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. However, it's worth mentioning that live dealer games aren't available for US players.

Their welcome bonus is quite generous. You can get up to 5 BTC over your first four deposits. The first deposit alone gives you a 100% match up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins. The next two deposits offer a 50% match up to 1.25 BTC each, and the fourth deposit gives you another 100% match up to 1 BTC. They keep updating their promotions, which keeps things exciting.

Payouts are another area where 7Bit shines. They support eight different cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. You can start with just $20 or 0.0005 BTC. Crypto withdrawals are super quick, usually within a few hours, which is a big plus compared to the 3-5 days for fiat withdrawals.

Their customer support is available 24/7 through live chat and email. I found their live chat to be really responsive; I got a reply almost instantly. The only downside is the absence of phone support.

Overall, my experience with 7Bit has been great. The combination of a vast game selection, generous bonuses, and quick payouts makes it a standout choice for anyone looking to enjoy some online casino games with their Bitcoin.

Stake: Best for Game Variety

Pros

High RTP that reaches 90%.

Excellent reputation online.

Over 3000 games from top providers.

Extensive collection of Pragmatic Play slot games.

Exclusive Stake Original games available.

Regular daily slot competitions and complimentary cash rewards.

Cons

Limited to cryptocurrency for deposits.

No sports betting.

KYC check required.

After diving deep into the world of online crypto casinos and looking at over a hundred of them, I landed on Stake as one of my top picks. This platform has been on the scene since 2017 and really stands out for its stellar reputation, which naturally draws in players.

It's licensed and regulated by Curacao, making it a secure and trustworthy choice for gambling with cryptocurrencies. Plus, with Curacao's electronic gaming license, it's accessible to players from all corners of the globe!

Stake doesn't skimp on game variety, offering more than 2,000 options across all categories like slots, table games, live dealer experiences, and unique live games. You'll find titles from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Quickspin, and Relax Gaming. What's more, some games are Stake exclusives, which you won't find anywhere else. They even have their own original games, ranging from card games to slots and innovative options like Crash and Plinko.

I gave a few of their exclusive games a spin – Samurai Dogs, Pop Royale, and Blue Samurai were some of my favorites. Each game has its own flavor and high-quality design, which made my gaming experience both unique and enjoyable.

When it comes to payments, Stake is crypto-only, supporting a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and many others. If you don't have crypto, no worries – you can buy some directly on the site through partners like Remik and MoonPay, using payment methods like MasterCard and Apple Pay, in various currencies.

Customer support at Stake is exemplary. They have a thorough support center and FAQ section for general queries. For anything more specific, their live chat is available 24/7, providing quick and helpful responses. When I tested it out, I got all my questions answered in no time.

Stake also boasts some competitive promotions, from daily races with big prize pools to monthly drops & wins with major prizes. They keep things exciting for regular players and high rollers alike, with a range of offers that keep updating.

From my experience, Stake truly lives up to its reputation. It offers an unbeatable selection of games from trusted providers, has responsive customer service, and keeps its platform fresh with regular updates. And it's not just me saying this – a quick look at Trustpilot shows plenty of positive feedback from satisfied players who've enjoyed fast transactions, a diverse range of games, and reliable service.

Metaspins: Best for High RTP Online Slots

Pros

Round-the-clock support.

Lightning-fast payouts.

High RTP games from Pragmatic Play, Play'n Go and Evolution Gaming.

100% up to 1 BTC + 500 free spins crypto bonus.

Cons

No fiat withdrawals.

Restricted in some countries.

Metaspins is a new crypto casino site that popped up in 2022. It's pretty cool how quickly it's built its own community, and they're serious about keeping players safe with oversight from Curacao eGaming.

So, I've been exploring Metaspins, and honestly, it's pretty impressive for a few reasons. First off, their Rakeback offer is quite generous, giving you up to 60% back, which is a straightforward deal without any hidden conditions. Another thing that caught my attention is how you don't have to deal with any tedious verification processes to get started, which is a breath of fresh air.

They keep the excitement rolling with live spins on some of the most popular games out there. And if you're into cryptocurrencies, you'll appreciate the variety they support, including big names like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT).

The quality of their games really stands out too, thanks to partnerships with some of the best game providers in the business, like Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Play'n Go.

There's also something pretty unique they've introduced called MetaLotto, featuring a jackpot of $20,000, which definitely piqued my interest. And it's not just the games and jackpots that make Metaspins special. They've built a solid community across various platforms including Discord, Twitter, and Telegram, where you can find support and chat with other players.

Another huge plus is how they handle withdrawals. They're not only quick but also fee-free, and you can even buy crypto directly on their site, making everything super convenient. All in all, Metaspins has a lot going for it, from the ease of getting started to the engaging community and the wide range of supported cryptocurrencies.

What's really neat is their commitment to quality games. They work with trusted providers to ensure a wide variety of enjoyable options, including crypto slots. Security-wise, Metaspins has got you covered, and they offer a bunch of Provably Fair games, which I personally love. My top three picks are Aviator, Slotomon Go, and Blockchain Megaways - all must-tries for different reasons.

Their bonuses are decent too. New users can grab a welcome deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC, which is straightforward to claim thanks to its reasonable terms. Metaspins is still rolling out new promotions, so I'm keeping an eye out for more goodies in the future.

When it comes to cashing out, Metaspins lives up to its promise of hassle-free and speedy withdrawals. My experience was on par with other cryptocurrency casinos I've tried, which is a big plus.

They boast an impressive collection of slots and live casino games with high RTPs, especially for table games and live casino options.

Overall, if you're into crypto gambling, Metaspins is worth checking out. Their welcome bonus alone, a 100% match up to 1 BTC, is a pretty good deal to start with!

Wild.io: Best New Bitcoin Casino

Pros

400% bonus up to $10k and 300 free spins.

Excellent loyalty program with up to 7.5% cashback.

Regular slot games tournaments.

Cons

No fiat withdrawals.

No sportsbook yet.

Oh, let me tell you about Wild.io, a real game-changer in the world of online gambling that's completely decentralized. It's a breath of fresh air, launched in 2022 and licensed by Curacao, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience without any hidden fees or delays. Honestly, it's been quite the discovery for me!

What I particularly appreciate about Wild.io is how they've embraced cryptocurrencies, making everything from deposits to withdrawals a breeze with options like BTC, ETH, LTC, and many others.

They've got this incredible live casino section where I could play Roulette for hours, not to mention the variety of Blackjack games and a treasure trove of high-RTP slots. They're constantly adding new games every week, and the jackpot games? Absolutely thrilling with RTPs soaring above 96%.

Diving into their gaming portfolio, Wild.io doesn't hold back. Despite being my fourth favorite crypto casino, their game selection deserves a standing ovation. I had a blast with my friend exploring over 400 games — yeah, we kinda lost count. From "Tower" by Smartsoft to "Witch School" by Belatra, the excitement never ends.

And the live casino is just the cherry on top with games like BRONZE, Coral Blackjack, and Immersive Roulette, where the wins are just as fantastic as the gameplay.

Now, about their bonuses — they're out of this world! A 480% deposit boost plus 300 free spins is something you don't see every day. Plus, they've got this Wheel of Fortune, a Rakeback promo worth $1K, engaging tournaments, and a 20% weekly cashback.

I was curious about their withdrawal speeds, especially since they're all about crypto. I tested every payment method they offered, and none took more than an hour, although Bitcoin was slightly slower. Still, everything else was impressively quick.

Lastly, the average RTP here is something to write home about, at least 95% across the board, with some games even offering 97-98%. It's on par with the best in the business, like Stake or Cloudbet.

In summary, Wild.io has earned a special place in my heart (and my gaming routine) with its outstanding offerings, seamless crypto integration, and an exciting gaming experience.

Crypto Casino Bonuses and Promotions: Things to Know

Crypto casinos, such as bitcoin casino platforms, offer a variety of bonuses, including:

Matched deposit bonuses

Free spins

Reload bonuses

No deposit bonuses

These promotions are designed to attract new players and reward existing ones. However, it’s crucial to understand the terms associated with these bonuses. For instance, some casinos may have higher wagering requirements or require completion of a KYC process for withdrawals.

To maximize bonuses, look for attractive welcome packs, high match percentages with added free spins, and participate in VIP programs that offer additional rewards.

Security and Fair Play Protocols

In the world of online gambling, security and fair play are paramount. Crypto casinos employ provably fair technology that uses algorithms and cryptographic techniques to ensure fair play and allow players to verify the fairness of each game result.

With the rise of crypto gambling, regulatory bodies like the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and Gaming Curacao license and oversee crypto casinos to ensure they uphold strict standards of safety and fairness in provably fair games.

To secure transactions and protect user data, leading crypto casinos implement robust security measures such as SSL encryption.

Game Selection and Software Providers

The variety of games offered by a crypto casino plays a vital role in enhancing the gaming experience. A diverse game selection meets various player preferences and impacts player satisfaction and retention. Reputable software providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft & Microgaming signal a casino’s commitment to top-tier gaming experiences.

Why Play at Bitcoin Casinos?

Playing at a Bitcoin casino can really change the game for online gambling, and I've seen quite a bit of the scene. If you're after privacy, great bonuses, fast transactions, and flexible banking options, exploring the world of Bitcoin casinos online could be worth your while.

Anonymity

Unlike traditional online casinos, many Bitcoin or crypto casinos let you play without revealing too much about yourself. Sure, some might still ask for a bit of KYC (Know Your Customer) info, but there's a workaround. Have you heard of Telegram crypto casinos? They're a neat option for those who really value privacy, allowing you to dive into the games instantly and, more importantly, anonymously.

Huge Bonuses

I've noticed that the bonuses at crypto casinos aren't just your run-of-the-mill offers; they have a unique twist. Because they're often paid out in cryptocurrencies like BTC, there's a chance their value could increase over time. So, imagine getting a bonus and then finding out it's worth more a week later. It's like the gift that keeps on giving!

Fast Withdrawals

From my experience, crypto casinos are on another level in terms of transaction speed. They offer various payment options, making both depositing and cashing out super speedy. I've checked out several platforms, and the majority boast instant transactions. It means less waiting and more playing, which is always a plus in my book.

Payment Flexibility

Many Bitcoin casinos support a wide range of cryptocurrencies, over 150 in some cases, so you're likely to find your preferred one. And the cherry on top? Unlimited withdrawals. That's right, some of the best Bitcoin casinos out there don't cap how much you can withdraw. This is fantastic because it means you can access your winnings whenever you want, without any fuss.

What Cryptos Can I Use at BTC Casinos?

BTC casinos welcome a variety of cryptocurrencies, not just Bitcoin. From my own experience, here's a rundown of some popular digital currencies these casinos work with.

Bitcoin (BTC)

First up, there's Bitcoin, the OG of cryptocurrencies. It's pretty much the go-to at most crypto casinos because it's fast, secure, and widely trusted. You'll see Bitcoin almost everywhere in the cryptocurrency gambling scene.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum steps up the game with its smart contract technology, offering a really smooth and transparent betting experience. It's a big deal at online casinos for those who like their gaming to be as straightforward as possible.

Solana (SOL)

Known for its incredibly fast and cost-effective transactions Solana, it’s designed for speed and efficiency. Playing at casinos that accept SOL, I’ve been impressed with how seamless transactions are, making it a fantastic option for those who value quick play and rapid withdrawals.

Tether (USDT)

USDT, or Tether, is like the bridge between traditional money and digital currencies. It's pegged to the dollar, so it offers a sense of stability in the often turbulent crypto market. This makes it a go-to for players who prefer not to ride the wild swings of cryptocurrency values while enjoying their gaming sessions. I've found it incredibly handy for keeping my betting budget in check.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is the fun one in the mix. It might have started as a joke, but it's taken very seriously by casinos and players alike now. It's got a fun vibe to it and is catching on more and more as a payment method in the crypto casino world.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB, originally Binance Coin, started as a utility token for the Binance cryptocurrency exchange but has grown to be much more. It’s not just for fee discounts on the exchange anymore; it's also making waves in the online casino world. Its efficiency and versatility make it a preferred choice for many players, including myself, especially when looking for quick transaction times and lower fees.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Then there's Bitcoin Cash, which is kind of like Bitcoin's younger sibling. It's got all the good parts of Bitcoin but is built to handle more transactions at a faster pace. A lot of players, including myself, find it super convenient, making it a popular pick at many casinos.

Litecoin (LTC)

And don't forget about Litecoin. It's known for its lightning-fast transaction times, which is a big win for players. I've noticed more casinos are starting to accept Litecoin because of how quick and efficient it is for both deposits and withdrawals.

Of course, this is not the full list. Most

Tips for Choosing the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

When looking for the perfect Bitcoin casino, I've learned a thing or two from my experiences over the years. Here's what really matters.

Restricted Countries

I've run into plenty of Bitcoin casinos that won't let me in unless I'm using a VPN. But, I found a neat workaround with casinos on Telegram, which you can access from pretty much anywhere if you have the app. Plus, there's always the option to use your Bitcoin at sweepstakes casinos, especially since they're a go-to choice in most of the US.

Reputation and Security

The big deal for me, though, is always security. You want a casino that takes the safety of your crypto and personal info seriously. I stick to casinos known for being fair and straightforward because peace of mind is priceless.

Game Variety

The best bitcoin gambling sites have a little bit of everything, like slots, blackjack, roulette, and those live dealer games that make you feel like you're right in the action at a Vegas casino. Oh, and don't forget the unique ones like Plinko and Aviator. And for those who enjoy a flutter on sports, many Bitcoin casinos offer sports betting too.

Loyalty Program

The VIP and loyalty programs are where it gets fun. Being a VIP means getting the royal treatment—think custom bonuses, your own account manager, and quicker cashouts. And the cherry on top? Exclusive invites to tournaments and events with big prizes. It's pretty awesome.

Customer Support

My favorite casinos are the ones where help is always a click away, no matter the time. Many also offer support through Telegram, Discord, or other social platforms, making it super convenient to get in touch.

Provably Fair Games

A big plus of Bitcoin casinos is the availability of provably fair games. These games let you check the fairness of each round yourself, providing peace of mind and a sense of security while you play. It's a feature that really shows the advantages of playing with Bitcoin.

So, when choosing your Bitcoin casino, these are the essentials that make all the difference.

Bitcoin Casino Games

Whether you're into slots, card games, or live action, Bitcoin casinos offer a wide range of games that cater to all preferences. And with the added benefits of cryptocurrency, it's an experience that's hard to beat.

Online Slots

Online slots are a huge hit in the crypto casino scene. They come in a dizzying array of themes and styles, offering something for everyone. Whether you're into games with simple designs or ones with elaborate graphics and bonus features, you'll find slots that fit your taste. Plus, the thrill of possibly winning big keeps players coming back for more.

Roulette

Roulette with Bitcoin is just as much fun as the traditional version, if not more. You place your bets in Bitcoin and watch the wheel spin, which adds a modern twist to this classic game. It's always exciting to see where the ball lands, and the digital setting makes it all the more convenient.

Blackjack

Blackjack, or 21, is all about trying to outsmart the dealer and getting as close to 21 as possible without going over. Using Bitcoin to play blackjack online makes the game even smoother, combining the strategy of blackjack with the ease of cryptocurrency transactions.

Online Poker

There's a variety of Bitcoin poker games available, from Texas Hold’em to Omaha. The privacy and quick transactions offered by Bitcoin are a huge plus for poker enthusiasts looking to play online.

Baccarat

Baccarat is great for those who prefer games that are straightforward and fast. Betting on the banker, player, or a tie, and seeing the outcome in just moments, makes for an exhilarating experience.

Crash Games

Crash games are unique to the crypto gaming world. They're all about timing and nerve. You bet on a multiplier and then wait to see how high it goes before cashing out. The catch? You need to make your move before the game crashes. It's unpredictable and thrilling.

Live Dealer Games

For a real casino vibe without leaving your house, live dealer games are where it's at. You can find all sorts of traditional casino games, streamed live to your device, allowing you to interact with dealers and other players as if you were right there at the table.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to withdraw BTC from a crypto gambling site?

In my experience, the best Bitcoin casinos process your withdrawals almost instantly, especially if you don't need to complete any verification steps. Typically, I receive my winnings within 30 to 50 minutes. Waiting over an hour is quite rare for me.

What is the best crypto casino?

The best crypto casino is definitely Cloudbet, offering a wide range of games and attractive bonuses. Cloudbet offers instant payouts, supports more than 30 altcoins, and has thousands of provably fair games, including high RTP slots.

What Bitcoin casino pays out the most?

Cloudbet is the best bitcoin casino site that is known for its high payout rates and could be considered one of the popular gambling sites that payout the most. Its reputation for quick and transparent transactions further enhances its appeal among those who prioritize efficiency and reliability in their online gaming experience.

Are crypto casinos better?

Yes, crypto casinos often offer benefits such as anonymous betting, generous bonuses, and fair odds due to the use of blockchain technology. These advantages contribute to a better overall experience for players.

What are some of the top-tier crypto casinos?

You can consider Cloudbet, 7Bit Casino, Stake, Metaspins, and Wild.io as some of the top-tier crypto casinos available. These options offer a range of games and reliable cryptocurrency support.

DISCLAIMER:

Gambling, whether it's with Bitcoin or anything else, is strictly for adults. It's important to remember that it can come with its downsides, so always practice responsible gambling. Getting hooked on the thrill of it can be a real problem, but it's something you can overcome.

If you find that gambling is changing your daily life or causing any mental discomfort, don't hesitate to ask for help. There's support available, like the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network. You can reach them at 1-800-522-4700. From personal experience, taking that step to reach out can make all the difference.