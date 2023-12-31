5 Best Electric Vehicles for Snow and Winter Driving

©iStock.com

Winter brings cold weather, icy conditions, and snow. You’ve been making trips around town and over distances with your conventional car for years. Now that electric vehicles are an option, it’s time to see if it’s possible to go green and hit the slopes at the same time with one of these electric cars with all-wheel drive and heated seats that U.S. News ranks at eight or better on their scale of 1 to 10.

2023 Rivian R1T

Rating: 9.4/10

MSRP: $73,000 – $ 85,000

The 2023 Rivian R1T pickup has an MSRP of $73,000 – $85,000. The first pick in the U.S. News review of electric pickup trucks. It has strong acceleration and a maximum driving range of 410 miles with the quad-motor model with Max battery. Need to top it off? Add 140 miles of range in less than thirty minutes with DC fast charging. It’s also got a front trunk with a cargo compartment between the bed and seating cabin.

2023 Ford F-150

Rating: 9.3/10

MSRP: $55,974 – $96,874

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning full-size pickup ranks second. With an MSRP of $55,974 – $96,874, it has a large cabin and powerful powertrain configurations. It also seats 5, but its range on a single charge comes at 320 miles. With DC fast charging, it can gain 54 miles in 10 minutes.

2023 Lucid Air

Rating: 8.9/10

MSRP: $87,400 – $179,000

The 2023 Lucid Air 4-door luxury sedan has an MSRP of $87,400 – $179,000. With a range of 516 miles and the ability to recoup up to 300 miles in 20 minutes using Level 3 DC fast charging, it seats five in its impressive cabin. Add powerful acceleration and a user-friendly infotainment system for a nice ride.

2024 BMW i7

Rating: 8.9/10

MSRP: $105,700 – $168,500

The 2024 BMW i7, with an MSRP of $105,700 – $168,500, this electronic version of the 7 Series sedan is at the top of the MSRPs. It has driver-assisted tech with its impressive infotainment system, smooth handling and estimated range of up to 300 miles.

2024 Audi Q8

Rating: 8.7/10

MSRP: $74,400 – $88,200

The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron is a luxury electric SUV with an MSRP of $74,400 – $88,200. With the Ultra package, the range is up to 300 miles. DC fast charging can bring the battery up to 80% in 30 minutes. The cabin is large and full-featured, with a comfortable ride.

Any of these EVs is a winner for winter driving. More info about each is available at each link, along with other EVs to consider.

