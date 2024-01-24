5 Best European Cars for Retirees on a Budget

©Volkswagen

European cars have long been synonymous with luxury, elegance, style — and scary MSRPs. Names like Lamborghini, Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Ferrari, Jaguar, BMW and Mercedes are known throughout the automotive world for their premium materials, exquisite designs and performance engines.

But they’re not the only game in town.

American retirees on a budget can get behind the wheel of a capable and comfortable European import without paying the premium that’s usually tacked onto cars that come from across the Atlantic. Here’s a look at the 5 best European cars for retirees who will head to the dealership with saving money on their minds.

Volkswagen Jetta

RepairPal ranks Volkswagens, in general, as “above average” in terms of reliability, and the trusty Jetta does even better, earning four out of five stars.

“The Volkswagen Jetta is a small vehicle that provides excellent fuel economy, safety, comfort, and style all in one package,” said Ali Lijee of Auto Locksmiths. “Its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine produces 42 mpg on the highway and 158 horsepower. In addition, it offers a roomy trunk, an easy-to-use infotainment system and several driver-assist technologies.”

The 2024 model starts at $21,345, making it one of the most affordable cars on the road, European or otherwise.

Volkswagen Golf

The VW Golf GTI starts at $31,965, which is pricier than the Jetta, but far more affordable than the $48,247 that Cox Automotive quotes as the average new car sale price.

“The Volkswagen Golf is a venerable choice for retirees seeking an affordable yet dependable European vehicle,” said Steve Feiner, CEO of Auto Almanac.

“Known for its practical design, fuel efficiency, and versatility, the Golf has maintained a strong presence in the U.S. market for years. Its compact size makes it maneuverable in urban settings, while its spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Additionally, the Golf offers a comfortable ride and a range of safety features, making it an ideal choice for retirees prioritizing practicality without compromising on quality. The availability of both new and used models ensures that budget-conscious buyers can find a Volkswagen Golf that suits their financial constraints,” he added.

Fiat 500

Few people know more about pairing American buyers with faraway vehicles than Jason Mueller of A-1 Auto Transport, which specializes in shipping vehicles. His hands-down European favorite for Stateside retirees is the Fiat 500.

“This model ensures cost-efficiency with its fuel economy and low maintenance requirements and provides ease of use and reliability,” he said. “This is crucial for retirees who value convenience and safety.”

The Fiat 500 is an iconic Italian classic that debuted in the U.S. in 2011, and it didn’t change much from its 2012 update to 2019 when it was discontinued. They’re instantly recognizable by their throwback design, they’re fun to drive and small enough to park in the tightest of city spots. Consumer Reports says they get an impressive 33 combined mpg and that you can get one from the last two or three production years in good condition for between roughly $8,000 and $15,000.

Volvo XC40

“On a budget” means different things to different retirees. Some might be looking to take a step back from the high-end Benzes, Audis, Porches or other opulent European imports they drove during their working years without downgrading to something like a Jetta.

In those cases, one Swedish compact SUV that starts at $40,500 stands out as a perfect compromise.

“For retirees desiring a touch of luxury without the premium price tag, the Volvo XC40 stands out as a worthy contender,” said Feiner. “Renowned for its Scandinavian design, the XC40 combines elegance with practicality, offering a comfortable ride and a host of safety features. Volvo’s commitment to innovation is evident in the XC40’s advanced driver-assist systems, providing retirees with an extra layer of security on the road. With a competitive price point compared to other luxury SUVs, the Volvo XC40 caters to budget-minded retirees seeking a sophisticated driving experience without compromising on safety or style.”

Mini Cooper

Cute, stylish, zippy and consummately European, the Mini lineup offers American retirees a taste of British automotive flavor.

“The MINI Cooper is a fun and compact car that offers a unique driving experience,” said Brad Foster of DIY Auto Restoration. “It might be on the smaller side, but it’s known for its agility. They’re fast, great on gas mileage, and don’t require a ton of labor to keep them up to date.”

The classic Hardtop two-door, which Mini bills as “the original street-legal go-kart,” starts at $25,800. The Hardtop four-door starts at $26,800. The Countryman, Clubman and Convertible all start in the high-$30s to low-$40s.

