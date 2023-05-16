5 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in May

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

You’ve been waiting for it since last fall, and it’s finally approaching. While summer doesn’t officially begin until next month, the weather outside is getting to be delightful, so it’s time to start hosting barbecues.

If you’re on a tight budget, this might seem out of the question, but shopping at Dollar Tree can make it affordable. The discount retailer has many food items — and some are currently on sale, more on that in a bit — that can allow you to be the host with the most, without overspending.

Since several summer pantry staples are currently on sale, now can also be a great time to stock up on items you’ll need for Memorial Day and throughout the season. Whether you’re hosting a crowd or simply enjoying a casual meal with your family, having key items on hand is always helpful.

Planning a trip to the Dollar Tree? Here’s five food items to add to your shopping list.

Barbecue Condiments

You can’t expect people to eat plain hamburgers and hot dogs. However, buying condiments at the grocery store can add up fast.

Thankfully, Dollar Tree has a wide-variety of condiments for $1.25. Some of these include French’s Classic Yellow Mustard, Hunts Tomato Ketchup, Kraft Ranch Salad Dressing, A.1. Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce, Breckenridge Farms Sweet Relish, Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce, Heinz 57 Sauce and Kraft Real Mayo.

Some of these prices are only available for a limited time, so be sure to do your shopping by May 29, when current weekly specials expire.

Potato Chips

They’re cheap, delicious and they have a long shelf life, so you can never have too many bags of chips in your pantry. Choose from several flavors of Wise Potato Chips, including golden original, honey barbecue or sour cream and onion.

These potato chip bags range in size from 4.75-5 ounces, so if you’re hosting a crowd, you’ll definitely want to pick up a few. Beloved by everyone, this is an easy way to appease even the choosiest of eaters.

Cookie Mix

Homemade cookies go with every season, but summer is the season of relaxing. Dollar Tree makes it easy and affordable to take a little shortcut by purchasing Betty Crocker Cookie Mix.

Available in a variety of flavors, including peanut butter, chocolate chip and sugar cookie, each bag yields 12 two-inch cookies. Priced at $1.25 per bag, this dessert is simple to make, but so delicious that your guests will think you made them from scratch.

Freezer Pops

Quintessentially summer, freezer pops are always a favorite with kids, but adults secretly love them too. Several varieties are on sale for $1.25 per box through May 29, including a 20-count pack of Kool Pops Freezer Pops and a 10-count pack of Skittles Freezer Pops.

If you have the freezer space, this can be a good item to stock up on, because it’s great for both barbecues and especially warm weather days. With so many flavors to choose from, there’s guaranteed to be something to please everyone.

Fruit Purees

Every parent knows how much babies and toddlers love fruit pouches, but the cost of these add up fast. If you have little ones, you’ll be happy to hear that Dollar Tree has a sale on Wana Bana Fruit Puree products through May 29.

Priced at $1.25 for a three-pack, choose from apple cinnamon, mango and banana and pineapple and banana. All flavors are gluten-free and contain zero preservatives, so you can feel good about what you’re feeding your little one.

This is an easy way to ensure they’re meeting their daily fruit needs at home or on the go.

