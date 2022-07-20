The 5 best laundry detergents you can buy

The Best Laundry Detergents

Even though Americans spend billions on laundry detergent every year, most folks stick with the same brand they've always used. It makes sense: The majority of detergents clean just fine, and pretreating is the real secret to stain removal.

Still, some brands really do outclean the competition. That's why we rounded up five of the top-selling laundry detergents in the country—including Tide HE Turbo Clean, Gain Original, All Free & Clear, Persil ProClean Power Liquid Original Scent, and Arm & Hammer Clean Burst—and put them to the test in our laundry labs. We wanted to find out which detergent cleaned the best, smelled the best, and cost the least.

We cleaned a variety of items on the Normal cycle of a high-efficiency front-load washing machine, including t-shirts with real-world grass and dirt stains, stain strips that were mechanically coated in a variety of standardized messes, and towels stored with a smelly, smoldering cigar. Then, we used a photospectrometer to measure stain removal, a calculator to determine value, and our testers' eyes and noses to rate scent and freshness

Our tests and testers agree: These are the best laundry detergents right now.

Persil ProClean - Best Overall

Though Persil has only been on sale in the US since mid-2015, it has long been a best-selling laundry detergent in Europe. It crossed the Atlantic to take on Tide, which has long been the dominant brand in the U.S.

Our photospectrometer revealed that—across all our tests—Persil removed an average of 2 percent more stains than Tide. While that difference isn't clearly visible to the naked eye, it does make a difference over repeated washings—and that's how Persil eked out a win over a longstanding favorite.

Our in-house survey and review of online opinions also show that many consumers think Persil smells "sweet"—which may be a turnoff. Still, if stain removal is key, Persil is the undisputed king.

Best Value

Tide Original - Best Value

Tide has been the best-selling laundry detergent in the U.S. for decades. It's no wonder it did well in our evaluations of price, scent, and cleaning ability. Yes, it lagged slightly behind Persil in the stain-fighting test, but it stood toe-to-toe in all other categories.

The Tide we tested was Tide HE Turbo Clean—a product that's optimized for high efficiency washers. Other detergents may cost less, but Tide outcleaned them by as much as 14 percent.

Because of Tide's ubiquity, its scent has become ingrained in the fabric of American life. One survey respondent even wrote, "When I think of clean laundry, this is the smell that comes to mind." We agree that, for most consumers, Tide remains the best value among laundry detergents.

Arm & Hammer Clean Burst

Arm & Hammer, made by Church & Dwight, is the only detergent on our list that isn't made by either Henkel (Persil and All) or Procter & Gamble (Tide and Gain). Clean Burst tied for third place in the stain-fighting contest, but stood out for being affordable.

Although Arm & Hammer might seem like a good deal upfront, weaker stain removal kept it from being as good a value. In addition, Clean Burst left a sharp, citrusy smell on laundry that may wrinkle your nose. If you want the absolute lowest initial cost, however, Arm & Hammer can deliver.

All Free & Clear

All Free & Clear is a perfume- and dye-free detergent that tied for third place in our cleaning contest. We noticed that it has a strong medicinal scent, which is unsurprising since there are no perfumes to mask the natural odors of its ingredients. Luckily, that smell does not transfer onto laundry. In fact, Free & Clear lived up to its name and left virtually no scent behind.

That might be a detriment if you're trying to eliminate an odor from your laundry, but for consumers with sensitivities to dyes and perfumes, this detergent remains a popular choice. We've tested a few perfume-free detergents that barely cleaned better than no detergent at all, and All is leagues better.

Gain HE Original

Gain is best known for its fresh scent. However, it came in dead last in stain removal in our tests, leaving behind a full 10 percent more visible stains than Persil. However, for the average urbanite that doesn't get that dirty, Gain will leave you with a more pleasant-smelling laundry experience.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 5 best laundry detergents you can buy