5 of the best pergola kits we could find if you want an easy DIY project

Bring the shade this summer with a lovely pergola.

A pergola kit is a delightful addition to your patio or backyard because these shady structures provide protection from the sun and rain, while also adding a bit of personality to your outdoor space.

Pergolas protect dining sets, grills and hot tubs, as well as give you a defined area for entertaining and hosting. While a pergola may seem like a challenge to build, you can save time by ordering a pergola kit online. The upside to a pergola kit is that it comes with everything you need to get setup in your backyard.

You can order some of the best pergola kits on Amazon. If you are a Prime member, you can get these best-selling pergola kits shipped directly to your doorstep with free shipping. We’ve rounded up the best pergola kits that are currently in stock on Amazon, so you can turn your outdoor space into a favorite hangout spot this summer.

1. A pergola with a retractable canopy

Pergolas for sale on Amazon: Purple Leaf Outdoor Retractable Pergola.

This water-repellent pergola comes in three sizes, and its “ceiling” is made of a UV-resistant polyester that can be retracted, like horizontal blinds, which makes it great for days when the sun is blazing. The retractable canopy is perfect for late-night stargazing, too.

This pergola kit has over 1,300 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers call this pergola kit “well-designed and elegant” and note that it’s ideal for use near a pool or over a hot tub.

2. A wooden pergola kit

Pergolas for sale on Amazon: U-Max New Zealand Pine Wood Pergola.

When someone says “pergola” this is probably what comes to mind: wooden columns and a slatted wooden top from which you can hang plants, decoration and lights.

The trellis design of this wooden pergola kit is functional and beautiful. You can buy a separate canopy to add another layer of shade if you'd like, but the layered wood roof provides plenty of shade on its own.

This wooden pergola kit is made from New Zealand pine and finished with a water varnish that is "rot-resistant and highly resistant to natural decay.”

3. A freestanding pergola with a Coolaroo shade

Pergolas for sale on Amazon: Coolaroo Aurora Backyard Pergola.

The Coolaroo pergola is great for smaller spaces, measuring 9 feet by 10 inches on each side. The pergola’s sturdy frame is rust-resistant, built to withstand the weather no matter what season it is.

Instead of a roof, this pergola has a Coolaroo shade for sun protection. The Coolaro shade is UV-resistant and the fabric has a 5-year sun degradation warranty.

Amazon reviewers love how easy the assembly is and many give this pergola kit five stars because of its weatherproofing and shadiness. Plus, the canopy is retractable!

4. A rectangular pergola

Pergolas for sale on Amazon: Domi Outdoor Living Pergola.

This pergola features sturdy anchoring stands beneath each corner pole and the canopy across the top works on a sliding rail for easy transitions on sunny and cloudy days. The canopy fabric itself is UV- and fire-resistant. It is also water-repellent, making this pergola a top choice for grill areas and above hot tubs.

Whereas many pergolas are square, this rectangular design measures 10-feet by 13-feet. The larger size allows for you to fit patio furniture like an outdoor sectional sofa or dining set underneath the structure comfortably.

At under $400, this large pergola is a great value that will give you shade and space on a budget.

5. A hardtop pergola

Pergolas for sale on Amazon: Sunjoy Bridgeport Cedar Gazebo.

This pergola is also a gazebo with a hard roof to keep the rain out and everything beneath it dry. This backyard pergola structure is heavier than most, and you can secure each corner into the surface below for additional sturdiness.

There are optional rails on the sides that can serve as curtain rods if you want to add additional shade like outdoor curtains.

You can dress this pergola up by drilling into the wooden columns and adding hooks for plants, suncatchers and other décor.

