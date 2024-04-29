5 Best Places To Live in Michigan on Only a Social Security Check

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Many retirees rely on Social Security checks as their main or only source of income. How far your benefits stretch largely depends on where you live. In Michigan, retirees enjoy an overall lower cost of living, natural attractions and tax-friendly benefits.

Find Out: Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

Try This: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

The average Social Security retirement check was about $1,865 as of March 2024, according to the Social Security Administration. You could live only on your monthly benefit check in Michigan, but it depends on where you live and your monthly expenses.

If you want to retire in Michigan, here are the best places to live only on a Social Security check based on data gathered by PODS.

Also here are 12 other states where you can afford a home on only a social security check.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Frankenmuth, MI

Average rent (one-bedroom): $754

Average home value: $304,677

Great for: Local events and shopping

Located on Cass River, Frankenmuth is a vacation destination known as Michigan’s “Little Bavaria.” The town is two square miles in size, but it has plenty of things to do, including festivals, world-famous chicken dinners, horse-drawn carriage rides, riverboat cruises and more. Downtown, you’ll find boutiques and The River Place Shops, a shopping mall with over 40 different stores.

Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Stevensville, MI

Average rent (one-bedroom): $972

Median sold home price: $299,069

Great for: Outdoor recreation, parks and playgrounds

Located on Michigan’s southwest corner along Lake Michigan, Stevensville has restaurants, shopping, a bar and a brewery downtown. According to PODS, Grand Mere State Park is nearby, with acres of sand dunes, two inland lakes and part of the lakeshore. Head to North Lake Park with the grandkids to spend time at the playground and picnic area.

Charlevoix Township, MI

Median rent: $1,018

Average home value: $374,556

Great for: Outdoor recreation, golfing and wineries

Charlevoix Township, located in Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, has a suburban rural mix feel with a wide range of outdoor recreation activities to enjoy. Take the boat out and go fishing on Lake Charlevoix and the Jordan River or enjoy nearby Depot Beach Park and East Park. Golfers can head over to Charlevoix Country Club and the Belvedere Golf Club, which has won the Best Courses and 100 Greatest awards from Golf Digest. Enjoy wine? Wines local to Charlevoix Township are available at Blu Dot Farm and Vineyard and Lost Cellars.

Story continues

Ford River Township, MI

Median rent: $700

Median home value: $151,932

Great for: Outdoor recreation, restaurants and a friendly community

In the northwestern region of Michigan, you’ll find Ford River Township, a friendly and peaceful community with access to the Ford River, according to PODS. Active retirees can enjoy kayaking or canoeing down the Ford River and you may even spot a bald eagle or a whitetail deer. Some of the community’s best restaurants are located near the Ford River boat launch, where retirees can dine on a variety of comfort food dishes and enjoy beautiful views.

Marion Township, MI

Average rent (two-bedroom): $920

Median sold home price: $345,000

Great for: Outdoor recreation, natural beauty and biking

Marion Township, located on the southwestern border of Saginaw County, is perfect for retirees who prefer a more peaceful and relaxing lifestyle. Local residents enjoy outdoor recreation activities at nearby lakes and local trains, PODS reported. There’s also a network of interconnected paths and PODS noted that it was ideal for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking. You can also find fruit stands and farms in the area’s surrounding countryside.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Places To Live in Michigan on Only a Social Security Check