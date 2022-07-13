The 5 best Prime Day Apple Watch deals: Save $120 on the Series 7 for an all-time low price

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best ways to find serious savings on tech deals, especially from Apple. Day one of the sale is officially over, but it's not too late to save now, in the event's 24 hours.

This year, the Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best deals — at $120 off a range of Series 7 models, it's an all-time low price for the latest Apple Watch iteration.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals FAQs

Which Apple Watch should I buy in 2022?

The best Apple Watch for you depends on your budget and needs. Right now, the best Apple Watch you can get is the Series 7 — it's the latest, most premium model. Learn more about the different models in our guide to the best Apple Watches.

Is Prime Day the best time to buy an Apple Watch?

Amazon Prime Day, as the biggest sales event of the summer, is an excellent time to shop for Apple Watches. The only other time you'll find discounts as worthwhile is during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, which won't arrive until November.

How much does an Apple Watch usually cost?

It depends on which Apple Watch you get, but Apple's current lineup of watches range from $200 (the older Series 3) to $400 and above (the newest Series 7).

