5 best sales to shop this week: Allbirds, Target, Tory Burch and more

Best sales: Shop this week's top sales at Allbirds, Target, Tory Burch.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.​​

Whether you're in need of a new pair of sneakers or some fun game night essentials, we have you covered with the best sales to shop this week. We spotted some of the lowest prices on everything from Tory Burch tote bags and Gucci sunglasses to Reviewed-approved Nectar mattresses. Keep scrolling for major discounts at a few of our favorite retailers.

If you're looking to get some shopping done, here are the best sales this week that we recommend checking out.

1. Allbirds

Shop this Allbirds shoe sale to score 40% off some of our favorite sustainable sneakers.

If you're shopping for sustainable sneakers, head to Allbirds. We love Allbirds shoes because their soles are lightweight and supportive for arches while being so comfortable that our testers even said they could sleep in them. Right now, there are tons of best-selling and Reviewed-approved Allbirds shoes on sale to help you strut in style and comfort. Save up to 40% on select Allbirds shoes, running sneakers and sandals for men and women this week.

Shop the Allbirds sale

➤Early Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop Reviewed-approved style staples from Ugg, Ray-Ban and Carhartt

2. GlassesUSA

Save 40% on designer frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses at this GlassesUSA sale.

Right now, you can save 40% on designer frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses at the GlassesUSA sale. Use coupon code DESIGNER40 at checkout to save on Burberry, Michael Kors, Versace and more. For instance, this chic pair of Gucci sunglasses would typically ring up at $380 but right now, you can save nearly $200 and check out at just $182.40.

Shop the GlassesUSA designer sale

3. Tory Burch

Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale: Shop Tory Burch sandals, purses and more.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale now through Wednesday, July 5 and get an extra 25% off already-reduced Tory Burch sandals, tote bags, swimsuits and more. You can shop the cult-favorite Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal on sale for $93.75 off the usual $198 price tag and ring up at just $104.25 or perhaps get yourself a new camera bag for summer. The Tory Burch sale is one of the best opportunities to upgrade your summer accessories and inventory is selling out fast, so we recommend shopping sooner than later!

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

4. Nectar

The Nectar Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested and it's on sale right now.

We love Nectar mattresses for their temperature regulation and side support and right now, you can take one home for 33% off during this early 4th of July sale. Shop the Nectar mattress sale now and get the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress in a queen size for just $699, that’s $350 off the usual $1,049 price. Even better, score a sweet bedding bundle valued at $599 for just just $159!

Shop the Nectar mattress sale

➤Early 4th of July deals: Shop 70+ sales at Amazon, Nectar and Coach

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

5. Target

Target has a sweet buy one, get one free deal on video games, puzzles, board games, books and more.

Who doesn’t love free stuff? Right now, Target is offering shoppers a sweet buy one, get one free deal on video games, puzzles, board games, books and more. Stock up on games like Unstable Unicorns and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game for the ultimate game night or give your child a nostalgic game like Candy Land to play on those rainy summer days. There are hundreds of options to choose from and your third find is free so you really can’t lose.

Shop the Target sale

More sales to shop this week

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best sales: Shop this week's top sales at Allbirds, Target, Tory Burch