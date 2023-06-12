5 best sales to shop this week: Lowe's, Macy's, Chewy and more

Shop our favorite sales this week at Macy's, Chewy, Lowe's and more.

Whether you're in need of a Father's Day gift, a new summer wardrobe or some pet essentials, we have you covered with the best sales to shop this week. We spotted some of the lowest prices on everything from Lowe's power tools to Macy's clothing and Chewy pet products. Keep scrolling for major discounts at a few of our favorite retailers.

If you're looking to get some shopping done, here are the best sales this week that we recommend checking out.

1. Lowe's

Find Father's Day gifts for less today at Lowe's.

With Father's Day just a few days away, it's time to get serious about your gift shopping. If you're not sure where to start we have tons of gift ideas for all types of dads. DIY-obsessed pops will love unwrapping something from Lowe's this weekend and right now you can save up to 40% on tools, up to 30% on select grills and accessories and up to 25% on outdoor power equipment.

Shop the Lowe's sale

2. Macy's

Shop the final hours of the Macy's Friends and Family sale for savings across all categories.

Macy's Friends and Family sale is ending tonight, which means there's only a few hours left to bag bargains on everything from kitchen appliances and bedding to swimsuits and wedding guest dresses. Browse the retailer's extensive collection of discounts and use coupon code FRIEND to snag an extra 10% or 25% off select full-price and sale items right now.

Shop the Macy's Friends and Family sale

3. Michael Kors

Update your wardrobe by shopping the Michael Kors Semi-Annual sale for style deals.

Step up your fashion game this summer with the help of Michael Kors' massive Summer sale. Now through Tuesday, June 27, Michael Kors is offering an extra 40% off select already-discounted items for the new season. That means you can save big on tons of Michael Kors purses, watches, shoes and more just in time for summer 2023. Plus, you can become a KORSVIP member for free and enjoy benefits like free shipping and returns, private styling appointments, birthday rewards and early access to sales.

Shop the Michael Kors Summer sale

4. Nike

Head to Nike for stellar savings on sneakers and more.

Update your collection of shorts, tanks, sneakers and more and save on most-wanted styles right now at Nike. The popular retailer is marking down sporty styles right now during its limited time sale and you can save as much as 50% through Saturday, June 17—no coupon necessary!

Shop the Nike sale

5. Chewy

Treat your fluffy friends to Chewy deals on pet beds, treats and more.

New pet parents will love Chewy's collection of dog and cat deals on everything from toys and treats to pet beds and food bowls. While the popular pet retailer always has an impressive selection of daily deals, right they're letting first-time Chewy shoppers save even more by entering coupon code NEWCHEWY at checkout. When you enter the special discount code you'll unlock $20 off orders of $49 or more.

Shop the Chewy sale

More sales to shop this week

