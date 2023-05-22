5 best sales to shop this week: Macy's, Allbirds, Amazon and more

Save big at Macy's, Amazon and more this week.

Whether you're in need of shoes, a mattress or a new gaming laptop ahead of summer 2023, we have you covered with the best sales to shop this week. We spotted some of the lowest prices on everything from Purple mattresses to Solo Stove fire pits and Amazon gaming accessories. Keep scrolling for major discounts at a few of our favorite retailers.

If you're looking to get some shopping done today, here are the best sales this week that we recommend checking out.

1. Macy's

Upgrade your college graduate's wardrobe with these fashionable deals from Macy's.

It's graduation season, so why not celebrate your favorite graduate with a perfect gift from Macy's? Right now, Macy's is hosting a limited-time sale on tote bags, watches, shoes, college hoodies and so much more. There might not be a ton of time left on these deals, but if you act fast you can score up to 50% off thousands of fashionable items.

Shop the Macy's sale

2. Amazon

Game on this summer with Amazon's Gaming Week deals on gaming laptops and more.

Get ready to level up this summer with Amazon's Gaming Week sale that's offering massive discounts on tons of gaming gear. Running now through Sunday, May 28, you can get up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games, up to 31% off gaming furniture, up to 42% off gaming laptops and so much more. Don't miss out on this prime opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup at Amazon.

Shop Amazon Gaming Week deals

3. Solo Stove

Take advantage of Solo Stove deals on fire pits and more ahead of summer and Memorial Day 2023.

Fire up amazing deals from Solo Stove for the perfect bonfires this summer. Ahead of Memorial Day 2023, Solo Stove is offering up to 49% off its Bonfire 2.0 fire pit and Bonfire bundles through Sunday, June 4. That means you can get the acclaimed device on its own, with a stand and cover or with all that and travel accessories at prices easier on your budget.

Shop Solo Stove deals

4. Purple

Save $300 on some of the best Purple mattresses available during the brand's Memorial Day sale.

Sleep soundly this summer with the help of this Purple mattress Memorial Day sale. From now until Tuesday, June 6, shoppers can upgrade their sleep set up and snag up to $300 off the Purple Hybrid mattress. And for even more swoon-worthy savings, you can save 25% on pillows and bedding or save up to $500 on the Purple Ascent adjustable base bed frame.

Shop the Purple mattress Memorial Day sale

5. Allbirds

Shop this Allbirds shoe sale to score 40% off some of our favorite sustainable sneakers.

Need to upgrade your footwear this summer? Ahead of Memorial Day weekend we found tons of best-selling and Reviewed-approved Allbirds shoes on sale to help you strut in style and comfort. For a limited time only, save up to 40% on select Allbirds shoes, running sneakers and sandals for men and women.

Shop the Allbirds sale

More sales to shop this week

