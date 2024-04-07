5 of the Best Sam's Club Buys for Single People





Image source: Getty Images

As a single shopper, you may wonder if you can benefit from investing in a warehouse club membership. The answer is yes. If you have a club near your home, can afford the annual membership fee, and have room to store bulk buys, you can use your membership card to keep more money in the bank. Here are a few of the best Sam's Club buys for singles.

1. Gasoline

Whether you live alone or with a family of five, filling your car's fuel tank costs money. Sam's Club members get a discount on gasoline, so you can use your membership perks to spend less money filling up your tank. This perk is handy if you regularly put a lot of miles on your car or drive a vehicle with a large gas tank.

2. Rotisserie chickens

Many Sam's Club shoppers use their membership to buy rotisserie chickens. If you don't love to cook or have a busy schedule, this affordable buy is a must. You can shred the chicken to make chicken salad sandwiches or add protein to any veggie-packed meal. You won't drain your checking account on this buy because it only costs $4.98 for a fully prepared chicken.

3. Paper products

Another of the best Sam's Club buys for single people is paper goods like napkins, paper towels, and toilet paper. It can be expensive to pick up these paper essentials at your local grocery store. But buying them in bulk can save you money. If you have room to store these items, buying them at Sam's Club is wise. Otherwise, you may pay more than necessary.

4. Meat

Sam's Club is known for having reasonable prices on meat. You can buy items like chicken breasts and ground beef in bulk and pay discounted prices. When you get home, portion the meat out and freeze it for later. If you have enough freezer space, this can be a great strategy to reduce your grocery spending. Some shoppers invest in an extra freezer so they have more room to store bulk meat items and other frozen finds.

5. Prepared meals

In addition to rotisserie chickens, Sam's Club sells other prepared meals. You can benefit from these prepared food finds even if you're single. Many prepared meals are sold in family-size servings, but you can purchase them as a meal prep solution for lunches for the week or when you're hosting friends and family and want to serve an easy and delicious meal. You can find mac and cheese, pot pies, pasta salad, enchiladas, and more at your local club.

Always shop with a plan

If you're not careful, it can be easy to overspend at Sam's Club. New products and limited-time discounts may draw you in, but you can avoid overspending by being intentional about what you buy. Doing this can help you avoid impulse buys that result in credit card debt.

Before shopping at Sam's Club, outline a list. You can use the Sam's Club website or mobile app to find the best deals. You can also use one of the best budgeting apps to monitor your spending and set spending limits to stay within your budget.

A Sam's Club membership is an investment. But if you're intentional about what you buy, you can score fantastic discounts and keep more money in the bank. If you're still deciding whether to join, review some big perks of a Sam's Club membership to learn more.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

5 of the Best Sam's Club Buys for Single People was originally published by The Motley Fool