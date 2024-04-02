5 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for Parents





Image source: Getty Images

​​Raising kids in the U.S.? Yeah, it's not cheap. By the time your little one goes from diapers to diplomas, you might've spent a cool $310,605. Ouch, right? Suddenly, all those trips to the doctor, school supplies, and endless grocery runs add up to a small fortune.

So, what's a parent to do? Well, one trick is to become a deal hunter, and that's where places like Sam's Club come into the picture. Think of it as a treasure trove for parents looking to stretch those dollars a bit further and keep their personal finances in check. But let's be real: Walking into Sam's Club without a game plan can be overwhelming. Aisles upon aisles of deals, but which ones are truly worth your time (and money)?

Whether it's snagging the best price on bulk diapers or finding that perfect, budget-friendly family meal, we've got you covered. Here are the best Sam's Club deals for parents. (Note that prices may vary based on your location and if you're shopping online.)

1. Inflatable backyard water slide

Got kids bouncing off the walls in the summer heat? Let me introduce you to the My First Waterslide Inflatable Splash and Slide. It's like a mini water park in your backyard, blending climbing, sliding, and splashing into hours of fun. And guess what? It's built tough with tear-resistant and UV-resistant materials, so it's ready for summers to come.

Setting it up is a piece of cake. With the included air blower, it inflates in just two minutes. Hook up a hose, and you've got yourself a climbing wall with easy-to-use foot holds and padded grips, not to mention a curvy slide that ends in a big splash pool. It's perfect for multiple kids but won't eat up your whole backyard, and it's a cinch to supervise.

The best part? It'll only cost you a little over $200. Durable, easy to set up and take down, and a bargain to boot. If you want to keep the kids entertained (and cool) this summer without breaking the bank, the My First Waterslide is an easy call. Plus, setting it up gives you an excuse to join in on the fun -- under the guise of "adult supervision," of course.

Story continues

2. Trampoline

Looking for a backyard hit that scores big with both parents and kids? The Skywalker Trampolines 16' Deluxe Round Sports Arena Trampoline is where it's at, especially now with a cool $100 off. This isn't just a trampoline; it's a whole sports arena that promises to keep the entire family jumping, dunking, and spiking for hours.

Parents, you'll love this: safety is dialed up to the max. Thanks to its no-gap design and sturdy frame, you can chill out while the kids burn off energy. And let's be real: seeing them out there and having a blast while staying safe? That's peace of mind money can't buy (though $100 off sure helps).

3. All-in-one car seat

Looking for a car seat that grows with your child and simplifies life on the road? Meet the EverFit All-In-One car seat. From a five-pound newborn to a 100-pound youngster, this seat covers all bases. Start in the rear-facing mode with a cozy body pillow for the tiniest passengers, then switch to the forward-facing position with a harness up to 65 pounds. And for the big kids? It effortlessly transitions into a belt-positioning booster.

The real game changer is the ease of use. Harness holders keep the straps out of the way, making it a breeze to get your child in and out. Adjusting the fit is just as easy, thanks to the QuickFit™ Harness, which allows you to adjust the headrest and harness height simultaneously; no rethreading is required. Designed to fit three across most back seats, it's a carpooler's dream.

Messy snacks and spills? No problem. The seat pad is removable, machine washable, and dryer safe. Cleanup is a snap, leaving you more time for what matters most.

And here's the best part: it's $15 off. For a car seat that offers longevity, convenience, and a stress-free cleanup, the EverFit All-In-One is a smart pick. So go ahead, make those car journeys a little easier on yourself and your wallet.

4. Laundry detergent pods

Kids and messes go hand in hand, so laundry detergent is always necessary. Thankfully, Sam's Club has a pretty sweet deal on Tide Power PODS Ultra Oxi with Odor Eliminators. With $5 off, each pod costs just $0.28. And there's no need for pre-treating or scrubbing; one pod does the job of two, ensuring your laundry comes out not just stain free, but smelling fantastic. It's a straightforward solution that's also kinder to the planet and your wallet.

5. Kids' water bottles

Wanna keep those kiddo hydration levels up without turning your home (or car) into splash city? Check out the Ello Kids Bop 12 oz. Tritan Tumblers. Right now, a sweet $5 off deal makes it even cooler.

These tumblers aren't just kid friendly with their fun designs and easy-to-carry loop, but they're practically mess proof thanks to spill-resistant straws. And because we all know kids and spills are like peas in a pod, that sealing slider lid is a game changer. It's leak proof when closed, making it a safe bet for lunch boxes or backpacks. Your car seats (and sanity) will thank you.

Made with durable Tritan plastic, these tumblers can take a tumble like a champ and keep on going, perfect for your little adventurers. Plus, the whole shebang is top-rack dishwasher safe and BPA free, because who has time to hand wash or worry about dangerous chemicals?

It's clear that parenting, while one of the most rewarding experiences, also comes with its fair share of challenges -- not the least of which is managing the financial aspect. From inflatable water slides that promise backyard fun without a trip to the water park to trampolines that turn your garden into a sports arena, Sam's Club offers solutions that delight your children and support your budget.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

5 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for Parents was originally published by The Motley Fool