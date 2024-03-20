5 Best Target Deals To Stock Up on for Easter

spukkato / Getty Images/iStockphoto

All of the major winter holidays are long gone – now it’s time for spring and with it, the next big holiday you need to prepare your shopping list for: Easter. And the one place you know where to find the best deals on all your Easter-related items is Target.

Whether you are figuring out ways to save money during an egg hunt with the family or you are trying to plan a festive Sunday brunch on a budget with friends, Target should be your number one place to stock up on all Easter items. And if you start shopping now, you’ll beat the rush and be ready to go for Easter, which comes a bit early this year on Sunday, March 31.

Here are five of the best Target deals to stock up on for Easter.

Bubble Solution

Price: $1

There’s nothing that gets the Easter party going like some fun in the sun and what better way to get outside to celebrate than with a classic bubble-blowing solution, which you can pick up at Target for only $1.00. That means every kid in your family (as well as every adult) can have fun blowing bubbles this Easter Sunday.

“Enjoy the spring weather during your Easter celebration by including some inexpensive activities in the Easter basket,” said Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback USA.

Landau said “Target sells 16 ounces of bubble solution (with wand cap) for only $1 each. Walgreens also sells a similar bubble solution for $1.49, making Target the best option for this item.”

Lego Easter Bunny

Price: $4.99

The Easter Bunny is an iconic holiday character, so of course it deserves to have a Lego version of it. Your kids will have a blast with the popular toy-building brand and you will enjoy saving some money when you buy it at Target.

“Once you have your basket, it’s time to fill it! If you have creative-minded family or friends, consider including the Lego Creator Easter Bunny set. This set can also be a great addition to your home decor,” Landau said.

“At Target, this set goes for $4.99,” Landau said. “Walmart, on the other hand, sells the set for $14.78 — making Target the best option to save money.”

Felt Easter Egg Garland

Price: $5

Christmas might be best associated with garland and wreaths, but this year, Target is shaking it up and adding a few of these classic decorations to their Easter must-haves.

“Looking for an inexpensive way to decorate for Easter? Consider the 72-inch felt garland with Easter eggs from Target for only $5. This is a great way to add a pop of pastel color into your home and can help elevate your Easter celebration for a low cost,” Landau said. “Felt is also fairly durable so you’ll likely be able to reuse it next year.”

“A similar option from Amazon, which features bunnies instead of eggs, goes for $17.98, making Target the best option to save on this simple decor item,” Landau said. “Plus, you can decorate with a matching wreath from Target for an additional $5, which is still cheaper combined than if you went with Amazon’s garland.”

Sidewalk Chalk Set

Price: $7

In addition to Easter signaling that it is officially spring, you and your family might have some incredible weather when March 31 rolls around. Why not get outside and have some fun making art in the driveway or sidewalk with an Easter chalk set from Target?

“Get the family involved in outside activities this Easter and be creative — while saving money, of course,” Landau said. “This 20-piece sidewalk chalk set from Target comes with a storage bucket and two chalk holders for only $7.”

Landau calls it “…a fantastic deal for what you get” and noted that “[you] can get a 20-piece set of sidewalk chalk in a storage bucket from Oriental Trading Company for $6.99, but that doesn’t include the chalk holders — which are essential to decrease the mess.”

Rope Baskets

Price: $10 each

If your little ones are going hunting for eggs and other treats, they’ll need something to collect all their goodies in one place. Luckily, Target has rope baskets ready to go so your kids can get everything the Easter bunny left for them.

“One Easter tradition that’s never going away is the Easter basket,” Landau said. “If you’re looking for a way to personalize the Easter basket this year, consider these circular rope baskets by Spritz from Target.

“They are $10 each and come in various kid-friendly animals such as a bunny, dinosaur, unicorn and more. Amazon sells similar options, but they are more expensive. For example, Amazon has a similar type of basket for $29.95 each.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Target Deals To Stock Up on for Easter