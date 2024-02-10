5 Budget-Friendly Amazon Finds Worth Subscribing To

Jorge Villalba / Getty Images

For many of us, Amazon is our go-to, one-stop shopping for all things — well, for all things. We run our households and keep ourselves healthy with products we find online, but our busy lives often mean we can forget to log on and re-order even our most essential items. Rather than unscrew the cap of our laundry detergent only to find it empty or go to our battery drawer to find that we only have one battery left, we can subscribe to certain goods on Amazon and get them delivered semi-regularly.

Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Soap Pods

With 81 pods in a container, we’ll get a lot of washes done every time one of these lands on our doorstep. Already priced for just under $20.00, customers who subscribe to receive Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Soap Pods can save up to 15 percent on repeat deliveries.

Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels

If there’s one item almost any family runs out of quickly, it’s paper towels. Between sudden spills and dinner clean-ups, regular paper towel deliveries make the difference between chaos and cleanness. Fortunately, the Bounty eight-pack is the equivalent of 20 regular paper towels, and customers give it a 4.8 out of five rating. For less than $25, we can start getting paper towels delivered and save up to 15 percent with repeat deliveries.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack

Clorox disinfecting wipes are the bedrock of any household, especially ones with small children. At only $11.68, this three-pack comes in lemon and fresh scent and has a high 4.8 out of 5 customer ratings. When we start subscribing to Clorox wipes, we gain assurance that our kitchen counters won’t stay sticky while potentially saving 15 percent on repeat deliveries.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Adding collagen peptides to our diet can help us feel better inside and out by boosting the health of our skin, nails, joints, muscles, and hair. But any wellness routine needs regularity, so subscribing to regular deliveries of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced is a great way of ensuring that we stay regular in our healthy habits for a healthy price of under $40. Customers give the brand a 4.5 out of 5 rating, saying that it gave them thicker, shinier hair.

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags

Owning a dog brings a lot of joy, like cuddles on the couch, long walks, and that incredible excitement they show when we come home. Unfortunately, it also comes with less-than-fun parts, like picking up after them. At least with a subscription to Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags, we can clean up in more than one way — with the potential to save up to 10 percent on repeat deliveries. We can get some very tidy prices for a whopping 270 bags per purchase.

