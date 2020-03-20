5 Buffett-Munger Stocks to Spring Toward in 2nd Quarter

As the market tries to recover from one of the worst weeks since the 2008 financial crisis, five stocks meeting Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s four-criterion investing approach are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NCLH), Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD), Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) and Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR).





Dow caps off wild week at its low

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 19,173.43, down 913.76 points from Thursday's close of 20,087.19 and 725.49 points from Wednesday's close of 19,898.92. Friday's close capped a week that saw that Dow start with a 3,000-point loss and then sink below 20,000 for the first time since January 2017, the month Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States.

Fears of the coronavirus outbreak slowing down the economy have sent the Dow down nearly 17% for the week, close to the 18.2% tumble during one week in October 2008. According to CNBC, IndexIQ Chief Investment Officer Sal Bruno said that the markets are "trading more on emotion than the actual data," driving up volatility. Bruno's comments are close to Soros Fund Management leader George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)' theory of reflexivity, where buyers and sellers often act out of highly emotional reactions than coolly logical calculations.

As such, investors might find opportunities among stocks that meet Buffett and Munger's four-criterion investing approach, which seeks companies with an understandable business, favorable long-term prospects, competent management and attractive share prices. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the top holding of Berkshire, has a 4.5-star business predictability rank, one of Buffett's key investing criteria.

Norwegian

Shares of Norwegian closed at $8.72, reflecting a price-earnings-to-growth ratio of approximately 0.11.

Cruise companies like Norwegian and competitors like Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have seen their stock prices tumble during March as cruise operators suspend cruises over the next several months due to the coronavirus.

GuruFocus ranks Norwegian's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, expanding operating margins and a return on equity that outperforms 81.72% of global competitors.

