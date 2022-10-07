At 5% CAGR, Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size Worth USD 90 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market size was valued at around USD 60 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 90 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5% between 2022 and 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Profiles, Films & Sheets, Cables, Pastes, and Others), By Type (Rigid, Flexible, and Others), By End-use Industry (Construction, Electrical Cables, Packaging, Transportation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

The report analyzes the global polyvinyl chloride market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the polyvinyl chloride market.

The report analyzes the global polyvinyl chloride market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the polyvinyl chloride market.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Overview:

Polyvinyl chloride has great automated features and rigidity, which enhance along with molecular encumbrance and constant reduction with increasing temperature. PVC decomposes at high temperatures since its heat strength is bad. However, it has improved insulation but owing to its high polarity, its electrical insulation property is less necessary to non-polymers.

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) demand in construction is expected to remain strong due to its resistance to chemical corrosion, cost-effectiveness, and durability. The rising use of unplasticized polyvinyl chloride as an alternative for painted wood in sills and window frames will boost global polyvinyl chloride market demand over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Rising demand from the construction and building sector to boost market growth

PVC is lightweight, strong, durable to weathering, chemical corrosion, rotting, and abrasion, easy to use, and versatile, as it can be shaped, welded, cut, and joined in any form. These features make it ideal for several applications, such as windows, flooring, pipes, and roofing. PVC flooring has some advantages, such as freedom of aesthetic effects, durability, ease in cleaning, installation, and recyclability. Therefore, PVC flooring has been employed over the years. Furthermore, PVC is also used in roofing in the construction and building industry. It is employed for its low-maintenance and long-lasting nature requirements. The rising infrastructure construction activities are the key driver in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global polyvinyl chloride market is segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global market segments are rigid, flexible, and others. The rigid segment is likely to hold a significant market share. Rigid PVC is a stiff, strong, low-cost PVC that is easy to bond and fabricate using solvents or adhesives. It is a common type of PVC used in the manufacturing of fittings, valves, pipes, sheets, ducts, and machining shapes. Rigid polyvinyl chloride offers benefits for piping owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio and low cost.

Based on application, the global market segments are pipes & fittings, profiles, films & sheets, cables, pastes, and others. Pipes & Fittings held the largest share of the revenue. It is likely to maintain its lead during the forecast period. The demand for PVC fittings and pipes is substantially high owing to their endurance and durability in rough conditions.

Based on end-use industry, the global market segments are construction, electrical cables, packaging, transportation, and others. Construction held the largest share of the revenue. This trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. The construction segment is projected to expand at a steady pace. PVC is employed in diverse end-use sectors, due to its suitable chemical, physical, and mechanical characteristics. PVC is a common material utilized in the construction industry, due to its ease of processing, low production cost, and lightweight.

The global Polyvinyl Chloride market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles

Films & Sheets

Cables

Pastes

Others

By Type

Rigid

Flexible

Others

By End-use Industry

Construction

Electrical Cables

Packaging

Transportation

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Polyvinyl Chloride market include:

Braskem S.A.

China General Plastics Corp

China National Chemical Corporation

Ercros SA

Finolex Industries Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corp

INEOS Group AG

Kaneka Corporation

LG Chem

Mexichem S.A.B de C.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Browse the full “Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Profiles, Films & Sheets, Cables, Pastes, and Others), By Type (Rigid, Flexible, and Others), By End-use Industry (Construction, Electrical Cables, Packaging, Transportation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/polyvinyl-chloride-market



Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Polyvinyl Chloride market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global Polyvinyl Chloride market size was valued at around USD 60 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach over USD 90 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the rigid segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, pipes & fittings were the leading revenue-generating segment in 2021.

Based on region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global polyvinyl chloride market during the coming years. It is generating huge growth from Southeast Asian nations owing to growing trade activities, high investment in manufacturing, and a weak currency. Countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia have become a hub for food production in Southeast Asia and require the establishment of facilities for manufacturing. The facilities will consume a substantial amount of PVC items and hence creates a great opportunity for manufacturers of resin in the region.

Moreover, Middle East & Africa is likely to be the fastest-growing market owing to rising demand for construction activities in nations such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Economic growth in Africa has led to the growth of the consumer market, which in turn is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Rising disposable incomes in nations such as Mexico and Brazil are also likely to drive the growth of electrical & electronics and consumer industries, which in turn is estimated to augment the industry’s growth over the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In Jan 2021, Shintech announced a capital investment of USD 1.25 Billion to bolster its integrated PVC business, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, which will further boost the production capacity of Shintech Inc., its US subsidiary. Shintech’s PVC production capacity is expected to reach 3.62 million metric tons per year.

In Jan 2021, Orbia planned to sell its PVC Unit due to demand constraints. However, the final decision on the divestment is not officially revealed.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 60 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 90 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Braskem S.A., China General Plastics Corp, China National Chemical Corporation, Ercros SA, Finolex Industries Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corp, INEOS Group AG, Kaneka Corporation, LG Chem, Mexichem S.A.B de C.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and others. Key Segment By Application, Type, End-use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

