5 Car Features Worth the Money — and 5 That Aren’t

When car shopping, you can always count on paying a little more than the price you and the dealer agree on -- and you'll have plenty of chances to spring for add-ons and upgrades that raise the price even higher.

"In addition to the various costs the dealership and government will add to a car's sticker price -- sales tax, excise tax, registration fee, etc. -- there are some additional line items that buyers should consider beforehand so they avoid feeling pressured," said Matt Smith, deputy editor for CarGurus.

The value of having options is subjective and dependent on your preferences and the vehicle's primary purpose.

"Whether upgrades like head-up displays, touchscreens, voice-recognition software, satellite radio and more are worth the cost comes down to the respective buyer," said Smith. "Is this an everyday commuter car? A truck that will double as a work vehicle? Or perhaps it's a family car."

These extra features either do or don't make sense for most people buying most cars. Here's a look at both.

Do Pull Out All the Stops for Automatic Emergency Braking

Some of the top extras that justify an added expense are drive-assist and safety options. One of the best is auto emergency braking.

"The system brakes automatically to prevent a collision when it senses a vehicle dangerously close, or to reduce the force of an impact that can't be avoided," said Mark Holthoff, senior editor at Carvana. "Prioritize systems that include pedestrian detection."

Don't Stretch Your Payments for Big Wheels With Thin Tires

Larger wheels combined with low-profile tires can make for a refined and upscale presentation -- but the pricey aesthetic comes at a cost beyond just money.

"These often make the ride less comfortable," said Holthoff. "Also, the larger wheels and thinner tires are vulnerable to damage from potholes and curbs, and replacements are typically more expensive."

Do Adjust Your Budget for Adaptive Cruise Control

Traditional cruise control is great on the open highway, but adaptive cruise control brings the same convenience to close-quarter driving on congested roads.

"Drivers who spend their commutes in traffic can ease the stress by using this feature, which enables the car to alter its speed to match the vehicles ahead of it," said Holthoff. "The most sophisticated versions can even bring the car to a complete stop if needed."

Don't Waste Your Money on Rear Entertainment Units

For some, back-seat entertainment screens remain a status symbol of automotive luxury -- but they rarely make sense now that we carry them in our pockets.

"These can be unnecessary as it is more cost-efficient to travel with tablets, which can carry movies, books and games and can be recharged quickly using USB outlets," said Holthoff. "In addition, each child can enjoy their favorite content as desired."

Do Plug Into Android Auto or Apple CarPlay

Both Android and iOS let you bring your phone's screen to life on your built-in display, giving you access to your music, messages and contacts without clamping your phone to your dashboard or vent.

But both systems offer more than just convenience and ease of use.

"These encourage drivers to put their phones down and instead interact with the vehicle's built-in screen, encouraging drivers to pay more attention to the road and prevent collisions," said Holthoff.

Don't Spring For Built-In Navigation

Like rear entertainment units, built-in navigation was a game-changing technology that smartphones have largely rendered obsolete.

"Most of these are expensive and, in older models, may require map updates," said Holthoff. "Using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto -- by plugging your smartphone into your car through a USB port -- allows drivers to directly tap into their phone's map apps and display them on the car's screen."

Do Power Up With Fast USB Charging

If you count on your commute time for keeping your phone or other devices powered up, a few bucks more for high-speed charging can be worth every penny.

"The typical USB outlet charges a phone slowly," said Holthoff. "But many new cars now have higher amp ratings and the newer USB Type-C plugs that make phone charging faster, no matter if the phone is currently being used."

Don't Buy an Extended Warranty

It's all but certain that your dealer will offer you the option of buying coverage beyond what is guaranteed by the manufacturer. It's rarely a good buy.

"An extended warranty, sometimes called a service contract, is repair coverage that begins after the manufacturer's warranty has expired," said Smith. "While extended warranties can provide valuable peace of mind, many consumer advocates generally advise against purchasing one, largely because they often provide more coverage than the typical driver needs. Vehicles are becoming more reliable every year, which means that extended warranties are becoming less necessary. This is especially true if you don't plan to keep the vehicle for a long time."

Do Get Rear AC in Large Vehicles

If your ride is so big that you have to freeze the driver to cool the passengers, there's one upgrade you can't refuse.

"If you are purchasing a large vehicle such as an SUV or van, rear air conditioning is an extra that is worth its weight in cold," said AutoKnowIt.com founder Devin Purcell, an automotive professor with more than 20 years of vehicle repair experience. "When you are driving a large-size vehicle like this full of passengers, front air conditioning does not have enough capacity to keep the vehicle cool. Rear air conditioning increases the cooling capacity, allowing the vehicle to keep cool even when fully loaded."

Don't Get Talked Into a Protection Package

According to Purcell, many of the so-called protection packages that dealerships offer protect little more than the dealer's bottom line.

"These packages include paint protection, undercoating and fabric protection," he said. "Generally, these packages use subpar materials and charge excessively high amounts to the vehicle purchaser. There are some good packages out there, so make sure you do your research if you are looking at these features."

