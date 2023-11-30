These 5 Careers Will Lose Up to $15 an Hour by 2033 — But These Will Be Making More

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

The end of the year has almost arrived, and with this time often comes reflection over one’s life, including your career. You may be wondering: Am I in a field that best supports my financial goals? Will I continue to grow and thrive in my role? You may even be asking, “Should I reconsider my position and pursue a new professional path?”

These are worthy inquiries. One way to help answer them is to identify which careers are predicted to skyrocket, in terms of hourly pay over the next 10 years, and which look like they’ll be tumbling down.

New research by TollFreeForwarding explored which professional sectors are projected to lose up to $15 an hour by 2033, and also determined which jobs are on track to be getting a notable bump in pay by 2033.

Jobs That Will Lose Money in 2033

TollFreeForwarding found that these careers will see reduced salaries within the next 10 years.

Graphic Designers

Graphic designers may be in for a tough spell. According to this research, the field will see a decrease in hourly pay by about 26 cents. No, it’s not staggering — but in a time when inflation rules the land, it’s still worrisome. Right now, graphic designers make an average of $21.60 an hour, per Indeed.

Teachers

If you think teachers are already underpaid, get a load of this: they’re in for even more budget cuts. The research found that not only do teachers make less today than they did 10 years ago, but they also are on track to make even less in 2033: $2.72 less per hour than they make now, when adjusted for inflation. At this present time, the average hourly wage for a public school teacher in the U.S. is $28 per hour, according to Salary.com.

Doctors, Dentists and Lawyers

Doctors, dentists and lawyers make good money, in general, but they won’t be doing quite as well 10 years from now. According to this research, this cohort of professionals will be making less per hour in 2033 than they make today. Doctors are expected to make $2.89 less per hour, while lawyers can expect to make $5 less and dentists will pull in $13.72 less per hour.

Right now, doctors make an average of $64 per hour — less than one may expect — according to ZipRecruiter. Lawyers pull in an average of $48 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter, while dentists rake in an average of $91 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Jobs That Will Be Making More Money in 2033

These jobs should see an increase in earnings over the next 10 years.

Construction Workers and Electricians

A couple trade jobs are expected to see an increase in hourly earnings over the next decade. Both construction workers and electricians are projected to earn more in 2033, with construction seeing a bump of $4.63 an hour and electricians clocking in a $0.49 hourly increase.

Construction workers presently make an average of $25 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter. Electricians make, on average, $28.37 an hour, per Indeed.

Cashiers, Bartenders and Janitors

Those working job that pay hourly wages — notably cashiers, bartenders and janitors — are positioned for prosperity. The research in discussion found that these professionals will be enjoying higher hourly earnings in 2023. Janitors should make an additional $1.81 per hour, bartenders should see $1.11 more per hour and cashiers are expected to nab an additional $3.38 per hour.

At present, janitors make, on average, $15.07 per hour, according to Indeed. Cashiers make an average of $14.30 an hour, according to Indeed, while bartenders pull in an average hourly pay of $16.58, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Artists, Writers and Performers

Al is being increasingly understood as a formidable threat to artists, writers and performers — but it may not end up being as catastrophic as some fear. According to TollFreeForwarding’s research, this group of talent is projected to make $59.13 an hour, adjusted for inflation, in 2033 — $8 more than they made in 2023.

Since these professions vary widely, it is not possible to determine an hourly average pay rate with accuracy. It depends on the type of artist, writer or performer.

Registered Nurses

Registered nursing is one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the U.S., according to the BLS, and the field is expected to need nearly 200,000 more registered nurses (RNs) over the next decade. Rising demand will translate into rising wages — with hourly earnings up $12.82 in 2033 for RNs.

According to Indeed, RNs make, on average, $43.42 an hour in the U.S.

