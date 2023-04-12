5 Careers To Pursue To Become Rich Faster

pixelfit / Getty Images

If you are looking to switch industries, it can be tough to know where to start. Your best move depends not only on your career goals, but also what type of job is the right fit for you. However, one thing that's for certain is that some career moves are more lucrative than others.

Check Out: 18 Legitimate Games & Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

Discover: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

Keep in mind that getting rich fast through a career move is relative. It certainly isn't going to happen overnight, and everyone's definition of "rich" is different. Nevertheless, making the right career moves will allow you to build wealth more quickly than some job that isn't focused on financial progress.

Viktoriia Hnatiuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Software Developer

Software developers have been some of the most in-demand experts for years, and that isn't expected to change anytime soon. With an average base pay of over $87,521/year in the United States, software developers are necessary at almost every kind of company today.

Brian Meiggs, an entrepreneur and the founder of gigsdoneright.com, recommends this job as an excellent way to start getting rich. "The software industry is among the fastest-growing in the United States, and 'software developer' remains one of the most popular terms for job seekers," Meiggs says.

"What's more, employers tend to hire based on demonstrated skill rather than educational credentials; therefore, self-taught individuals and those with a bachelor's degree all have an equal opportunity to get hired."

Take Our Poll: Would You Move for a Job That Paid You a $10,000 Signing Bonus?

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Information Technology Professional

The field of information technology employs a wide range of people beyond software developers, from business analysts to project managers. IT business analysts have an average base salary of just under $93,410. Hence, it's no surprise that Steven McConnell, the director at Arielle Executive, recommends the field.

"Because of the sector's ongoing expansion and growth, there is a significant need for specialists in this field, which means you can quickly find employment and begin your journey to success," McConnell says. "Your unique skill set is treasured as an IT professional, making you an invaluable asset to any organization you join."

Story continues

FG Trade / Getty Images

Pilot

You may not think of a career as a pilot as one that is up-and-coming or extremely in demand. But Max Benz, founder and CEO of remote-job.net, says a job as a pilot can be a great way to build wealth. "A career as a pilot is a great way to get rich," Benz says. "Pilots have some of the highest median salaries of any profession and typically earn more than $100,000 per year."

vadimguzhva / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Specialist

Digital marketing is not a new field, but it became more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more people buying things online and just living online in general, companies now have to market themselves effectively online in order to survive in many cases.

That's why Samuel Devyver, the Co-Founder and CEO at Easy Llama, recommends the digital space for those who want to get rich. "With businesses taking their operations online faster than ever, they need developers, digital marketers, copywriters, and other digital experts to help them with a seamless transition," Devyver says. As you can see, there is a wide variety of jobs that fit within this space.

"You can build a highly successful freelancing business or join an established agency and settle in for a long, lucrative career," Devyver says. Digital marketing managers, for example, have a median base salary of $78,879.

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Drazen Zigic / iStock.com

Real Estate Agent

As a sales-driven profession, real estate agents can make great money if you have what it takes. According to Indeed, the average base salary is $95,472 nationally -- though where you live can have a big impact on pay because real estate agents depend on commission.

However, in the right market, this can be a highly lucrative career, says Christopher Liew, CFA and creator of Wealth Awesome. "All you have to do is to create your own sales team that will help you increase the sales of the products and services of a particular company," Liew says.

More From GOBankingRates

Sam DiSalvo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Careers To Pursue To Become Rich Faster