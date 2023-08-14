Get up to 5% cash back on last-minute summer vacations with Walmart+ Travel

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Summer is winding down, but there's still time to plan for a fun getaway. Travel shopping, like all shopping, can be an expensive process. The good news is that Walmart and Expedia have partnered to offer special savings at home when you book your next on-the-go adventure with Walmart+ Travel.

Walmart+ Travel

Get up to 5% Walmart Cash with this new offer for Walmart+

Get up to 5% off with Walmart+

The shopping outlet and the travel site announced their partnership on Tuesday, July 25 and are letting Walmart+ members get future savings on home essentials when they book their next vacation through WalmartPlusTravel.com. Walmart+ members who are signed in to their accounts can get up to 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activities bookings, plus 2% cash back on all flights booked through Walmart+ Travel. Those rewards, dubbed Walmart Cash, can go to future Walmart purchases on cookware, tech, style and other home essentials. All that credit goes on top of the exclusive offers shoppers can get all year round when they sign up for Walmart+.

If that tickles your travel fancy, we've got all the essential info you need to get the most out of Walmart+ Travel.

What is Walmart+ Travel?

Walmart+ Travel is a new partnership offer between Walmart and Expedia, letting members of the former's membership service book flights and hotels through the latter travel site to get future savings on home shopping. Announced last month, the service lets Walmart+ members book flights and vacations through its new site and get up to 5% Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activities booking, plus 2% cash back on all flights. That Walmart Cash can apply to future purchases on the Walmart site.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is the retail giant’s answer to Amazon Prime. It's a membership-based service that provides benefits to in-store and online shoppers. Walmart+ doesn’t offer all the same bells and whistles you get with Prime. Right off the bat, however, Walmart+ has pricing options, added benefits through the Walmart mobile app and thousands of physical stores across the U.S. to set it apart from the competition. Those benefits include members-only gas prices, free unlimited delivery, scan-and-go service through the mobile app and so much more.

Sign up for Walmart+

Does Walmart+ Travel cost anything?

Save on last-minute summer vacations with Walmart+ Travel when you sign up for Walmart+ now.

Technically yes, given that you need a Walmart+ membership to access Walmart+ Travel. While it doesn't cost anything to access Walmart+ Travel's flight and hotel services, Walmart+ memberships run $98 a year for an annual membership or $12.97 a month. You can see if you like what it has to offer with a 30-day free trial!

How do you book through Walmart+ Travel?

First, you'll need to sign up for Walmart+. Then, go to WalmartPlusTravel.com and shop for flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, vacation packages and more. Once you do your booking, any Walmart Cash you earned with your purchase will go directly into your Walmart wallet. That Walmart Cash will be available to you 30 days after your travel is completed. Whether you shop at Walmart stores or enjoy scrolling through options online, Walmart Cash can be redeemed online or in person.

Is Walmart+ Travel worth it?

Absolutely! Frequent travelers already know how resourceful and reliable Expedia is with bookings, so adding future savings through Walmart+ makes a great service even better. Walmart+ Travel offers vacation packages in Las Vegas, Cancun, New York, Los Angeles and more, with Expedia's A.I.-powered Virtual Agent tool helping travelers with any questions they may have about their next adventure.

All that convenience is packaged with the intuitive benefits of Walmart+ that help you save even if you're not in the mood to travel. Walmart is home to some great deals on home essentials and a Walmart+ membership gets you even more exclusive savings on items for inside your home and beyond. So whether you're planning a staycation or a vacation, Walmart+ Travel is a great way to shop smart all year round.

Sign up for Walmart+ Travel

