5 ChatGPT Prompts to Personalize Tony Robbins’ Investing Advice to Build Your Wealth

Shahar Azran / Shutterstock.com

Many people know Tony Robbins as a personal development coach for wealthy and powerful leaders, and author of bestselling books like Awaken the Giant Within, MONEY Master the Game and his newest release, The Holy Grail of Investing.

Explore More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

In addition to his work as a life, health, and business coach, Robbins is an investor with a net worth of $600 million, according to Blinkist Magazine.

Tickets for Robbins’ live seminars, which fill arenas of thousands, cost anywhere from $650 up to $3,000 or more, according to MindIsTheMaster.com.

But you can tap into Robbins’ investing knowledge through the power of Generative AI. Just ask ChatGPT for tips on investing like Robbins.

First, prompt ChatGPT to act like Tony Robbins without breaking character. Then, frame your prompts specifically to get the tips you need.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Give ‘AI Tony Robbins’ Background Into Your Situation

Any financial advisor needs to understand your situation to make wise investing choices. If you aren’t sure how much money you can free up for investing, you can ask ChatGPT to help you create a budget. To start, you can even ask ChatGPT for a list of items you need to include in your budget.

Once you know how much you can invest, ask ChatGPT to “act as Tony Robbins” and provide a similar prompt. (Fill in your own information for age, gender, income, expenses, and how much you can invest.)

Prompt suggestion: “Pretend you are Tony Robbins and don’t break character. I am an [age, gender] with income of [$$$$$] and expenses of {$$$$]. I have $500 per month to invest. As Tony Robbins, what would be your recommendation?”

The AI countered with a question about risk tolerance, leading to a discussion about various investment choices.

Story continues

Get Back to Basics

To invest like Tony Robbins, you need to think like Tony Robbins. Next, ask ChatGPT how Tony Robbins chooses and evaluates investments.

Prompt suggestion: Speaking as Tony Robbins, what advice would you offer when looking for investments? How do you evaluate good investment choices?

Ask What Tony Robbins Invests In

For a successful response to this prompt, you’ll need to use the paid version of ChatGPT (ChatGPT 4), which has access to the Web. Alternatively, you can access Google Gemini for free.

If you are using ChatGPT, you will need to remind it to access up-to-date information across the internet. Keep in mind that ChatGPT will only share investments that Robbins has publicly disclosed. It can’t access private financial records. (And it will remind you of this fact if you ask it to!)

Prompt suggestion: Surfing the Web, can you tell me what investments Tony Robbins holds?

Get Tangible Tips from AI Tony Robbins

Now that you’ve gotten some generalized advice and know some of Tony Robbins’ investments, let’s ask what would work best for you. ChatGPT will emphasize that it does not offer personal financial advice and that you should speak with a professional for more tailored investment strategies.

Prompt suggestion: Given all we’ve discussed about Tony Robbins and my financial situation as a [age, gender] with [dollar amount] to invest, where would Tony Robbins suggest I put my money?

Ask ChatGPT to Summarize Robbins’ Investment Books

Finally, again, using ChatGPT 4 (or Google Gemini), ask ChatGPT to summarize the principles and advice in Robbins’ new book, The Holy Grail of Investing, or MONEY: Master the Game.

Prompt suggestion: What are some of the best tips you can share from Tony Robbins’ book, The Holy Grail of Investing?

With this prompt, ChatGPT provided a clear, easy-to-read synopsis, including tips such as “Venture beyond public markets” and “Adopt a long-term mindset.”

While ChatGPT’s tips can help you streamline the research process, the AI concluded with an important point:

“For a more detailed exploration of these strategies and tips, reading the book itself is highly recommended.”

Bottom Line

AI cannot replace first-hand experience or even in-depth research. But it provides a starting point to help you think like a money master.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 ChatGPT Prompts to Personalize Tony Robbins’ Investing Advice to Build Your Wealth