5 Cheap Amazon Items That Make Your Life Easier

If you’re trying to work smarter and not harder, you might want to buy products to simplify your life. Fortunately, you can find all sorts of affordable items on Amazon that will leave you wondering how you lived without them for so long.

Here are five favorites to make everyday life less complicated.

1) Smart Plugs

If you want to control any outlet from your phone or a device like Alexa, smart plugs are the way to go. They’ll allow you to turn on and off devices remotely, set scheduled usage and potentially find ways to save energy.

Amazon’s brand of smart plugs is currently on sale for $19.99 each.

2) Trunk Organizer

Ever find yourself digging through your trunk, looking for your jacket or needing space to put your groceries without risking spilled milk? Trunk organizers are perfect for containing the clutter that often builds in our cars. This one from Drive Auto Products is collapsible and has a waterproof lining, so you can reduce the odds of leaks and messes.

It’s currently on sale for $21.99 on Amazon.

3) Food Storage Container Set

If you’re trying to meal prep for the week or save your leftovers, this Joseph Joseph food storage container set comes in handy. The lids and bottoms are color-coded so you don’t have to waste time digging in your cabinet for the right match. They also conveniently nest into one another, which is a space-saving hack. Plus, they’re leakproof, so no more sauce stains in your fridge.

You can find them on Amazon, currently on sale for $20.98.

4) Pill Organizer

Whether you’re traveling for the week or just trying to keep organized, this seven-day pill organizer from Monthbox is a great way to ensure you don’t forget your medication or supplements. It’s about the size of a palm so it conveniently fits in a purse or backpack, wherever you might need to take it.

At $3.99, it’s a small price to pay to keep track of your daily medication.

5) Clip-On Strainer

Picture this: you finish cooking pasta only to find the sink is full of dishes when it’s time to strain the noodles. Instead of needing to move the dishes, you can simply snap this strainer directly on your pot. You can keep the pasta in the pot and potentially reduce the risk of burning yourself during the transfer process. You can also throw it in the dishwasher for an easy clean-up.

At $9.48 on Amazon for this one from Auoon, it’s an affordable way to make cooking easier.

